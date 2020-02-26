Slam Dunk Festival 2020 stage line-up splits announced for Hatfield

Don Broco will headline the new Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music at Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 in Hatfield Supplied by Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk Festival organisers have revealed 14 new names for this May's rock event in Hatfield and the various stage splits.

The music festival will return to Hatfield Park for Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 on Sunday, May 24.

The two main stages will be headlined by Don Broco and Sum 41 respectively.

Joining the pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock party will be latest additions Stand Atlantic, With Confidence, ROAM, Wargasm, Static Dress, I Am The Avalanche, Vukovi, Your Truly, Sleep on It, The Bottom Line, 30H!3 and DJ Jacky P.

Also announced for the Acoustic Stage are Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders, Vinnie Caruana from I Am The Avalanche, and Elder Brother.

In addition to these new names, and following closely on from the Jägermeister Stage line-up announcement, Slam Dunk Festival bosses have revealed this year's full stage splits.

Bedford's Don Broco are set to make both festival and career history with their first-ever festival headline performance on Slam Dunk's new Rock Scene powered by Amazon Music stage.

Rock Scene is the global Amazon Music playlist showcasing the most exciting new rock music from around the world.

The Rock Scene stage in Hatfield and Slam Dunk's North site in Leeds' Temple Newsam will play host to a set by Pure Noise Records' State Champs, singalongs with Mayday Parade, and the highly anticipated reunion of We Are The In Crowd.

Also joining the bill are Issues, new additions Stand Atlantic and Aussie rockers The Faim.

Returning to the festival, Stand Atlantic's Bonnie Fraser said: "We are so damn excited to be playing our favourite festival in the world.

"We can't wait to bring some new songs baby - we're gonna give ya everything we've got UK!"

Sum 41 will make their Slam Dunk Festival debut as headliners on this year's Fireball Stage.

The stage will also include sets from Canadian band Billy Talent, The Story So Far, and Brit grungers Basement.

Returning to the festival will be Zebrahead and St Albans' Trash Boat, following an opener by Dream State.

Although no Slam Dunk set times have been announced yet, the festival tweeted that the two main stage headliners - Don Broco and Sum 41 - will not clash.

The Fireball Stage will not clash with the Punk In Drublic stage.

After their raucous party-starting debut last year, NOFX will return with Punk In Drublic for the second year.

Californian punk kings Pennywise and punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will also play the stage takeover.

Returning for another year, Reel Big Fish will once again grace a Slam Dunk stage, while Face To Face, The Vandals and Suicide Machines complete the Punk in Drublic Slam Dunk 2020 line-up.

The Jägermeister Stage will welcome a headline performance from Sheffield's favourite sons While She Sleeps, along with a true masterclass in punk from Refused.

Stray From The Path are also locked in, while Canadian brothers Counterparts and Comeback Kid will return to the festival, as will Your Demise on the 10-year anniversary of their album The Kids We Used To Be.

Deez Nuts will also take to the stage following an opening performance from Blood Youth.

Setting the bar with a headline set from British metalcore masters Bury Tomorrow, the Impericon stage is set to deliver the heavy-hitters once again. Soon to reveal their fourth studio album Underneath, Code Orange will bring a performance alongside We Came As Romans, Ice Nine Kills and Dance Gavin Dance.

Polaris and Fit For A King are sure to warm up the stage.

With an arsenal of heavy-hitting mixes and the promise of special guests, Scarlxrd's DJ, DJ Jacky P, will play out the night on the Impericon stage.

The sets of Jägermeister and Impericon headliners While She Sleeps and Bury Tomorrow will not clash.

Headlined by The Wonder Years, the Dickies Stage will play host to a play through of their classic album The Upsides, as well as some of the most exciting names in emo.

American stalwarts Motion City Soundtrack and Four Year Strong make their return alongside Knuckle Puck and ROAM.

They will be joined by With Confidence, Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, Greyscale and Doll Skin.

Closing the party in Slam Dunk Festival style, crunk-core wizards 3OH!3 will round off the night with a special set packed with their hits.

Alex Adam from ROAM said: "Slam Dunk is by far one of our favourite festivals to play.

"Come and watch us again or we'll never come back and then everyone will cry."

Jayden Seeley of With Confidence said: "We've been busy working on our new sound in the past few months.

"We are super excited to play Slam Dunk this year and bring in the next era of With Confidence!"

Pushing the boundaries with two stages in one, The Key Club stage, paying homage to the Leeds club, will see alternative names on the line-up.

Topping the bill, and celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album All Our Kings Are Dead will be UK rockers Young Guns.

Joining them will be Hands Like Houses, post-rock troupe Movements, Swedish favourites Normandie and Parisian mob Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

There will also be a ska showdown between [Spunge] and Popes Of Chillitown.

Yours Truly and Days and Daze complete the line-up alongside new additions Vukovi, Static Dress, Wargasm, Sleep On It and The Bottom Line.

There will also be secret special guests.

Hosting sets from Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders, I Am The Avalanche's Vinnie Carauna and Elder Brother, the Acoustic stage has teased a few more names heading to Leeds and Hatfield this May.

Vinnie Caruna will play a set featuring classics from The Movielife as well as solo material, while Derek puts an acoustic twist to Mayday Parade's singalong anthems.

Set to join Bedouin Soundclash and This Wild Life, the acoustic stage will be the go-to destination for stripped back singalongs with beloved Slam Dunk Festival names.

SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2020 ARTISTS ANNOUNCED TO DATE:

A, Basement, Bayside, Bedouin Soundclash, Billy Talent, Blood Youth, Bury Tomorrow, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Code Orange, Comeback Kid, Counterparts, Dance Gavin Dance, Days and Daze, Deez Nuts, Doll Skin, Don Broco, Dream State, Elder Brother, Face To Face, Fit For a King, Four Year Strong, Free Throw, Grayscale, Hands Like Houses, I Am The Avalanche, Ice Nine Kills, Issues, Knuckle Puck, Mayday Parade, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Motion City Soundtrack, Movements, NOFX, Normandie, Pennywise, Polaris, Popes of Chillitown, Reel Big Fish, Refused, ROAM, Sleep On It, Spunge, Stand Atlantic, State Champs, Static Dress, Stray From the Path, Sum 41, The Bottom Line, The Faim, The Story So Far, The Suicide Machines, The Vandals, The Wonder Years, Trash Boat, Vinnie Carauna, Vukovi, Wargasm, We Are The In Crowd, We Came As Romans, While She Sleeps, With Confidence, Young Guns, Your Demise, Yours Truly, and 3OH!3.