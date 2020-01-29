While She Sleeps to headline Slam Dunk Festival's Jägermeister stage

While She Sleeps on stage at the Forum Hertfordshire during the 2012 Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield [Picture: marianneharris.co.uk] Archant

Organisers of Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk have confirmed another 10 bands playing this year's event, including Jägermeister stage headliners While She Sleeps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While She Sleeps rocking the Monster Stage in the Piazza at University of Hertfordshire during Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk. While She Sleeps rocking the Monster Stage in the Piazza at University of Hertfordshire during Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk.

Slam Dunk Festival South will return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Fresh from their blistering headline performance at a sold-out Brixton Academy, While She Sleeps have been revealed as the Jägermeister stage headliner for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

This will be their first appearance at the festival in Hatfield in five years.

They also played Slam Dunk 2012 in Hatfield when the festival was held at its previous site on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus and Forum Hertfordshire entertainment complex.

Code Orange, This Wild Life, Doll Skin, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Spunge, 'A' and Popes of Chillitown have also been added to the Slam Dunk 2020 line-up.

This follows the Punk In Drublic stage line-up being completed with the additions of Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and The Suicide Machines.

As well as Slam Dunk South in Hatfield, the pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will also visit Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday, May 23.

Organisers revealed last week that there will also be a Slam Dunk Festival France in Paris on Saturday, May 30.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up posting including Jagermeister stage headliners While She Sleeps. The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up posting including Jagermeister stage headliners While She Sleeps.

Promoters teased on social media that they will also make a "huge announcement" on Monday.

Tickets are on sale via www.slamdunkfestival.com

Hailing from Sheffield, British metalcore titans While She Sleeps have four critically acclaimed studio albums to their name and monstrous tracks such as The Guilty Party, Four Walls and Suicide Speaks with featured Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

On their stage headliner appearance, Mat Welsh of While She Sleeps said: "Slam Dunk is one of the best festivals and we always have a great time there, both playing and just experiencing the event.

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 Punk in Drublic stage line-up set for Hatfield and Leeds. Slam Dunk Festival 2020 Punk in Drublic stage line-up set for Hatfield and Leeds.

"We're very excited to be playing this year for 2020. Incredible line-up, incredible bands. We're so stoked to be returning."

The Billboard-charting Grammy-nominated Code Orange will make their debut appearance at Slam Dunk this summer.

Also appearing at Slam Dunk for the first time are Arizona's Doll Skin.

On their debut Slam Dunk appearance, Doll Skin said: "We are stoked out of our mind to be playing Slam Dunk. To be included in this line-up is something special.

"This is a surreal opportunity for us and we're very excited to make our way across the pond to take Slam Dunk by storm. See you there!"

Announced for Slam Dunk's maiden voyage to Paris earlier this month, Parisian post-hardcore outfit Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! will be appearing at the festival's UK instalment as a European festival exclusive.

On playing three Slam Dunk shows this year, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! said: "We're super excited to be back in the UK for these exclusive shows.

"We've had some of our best memories at Slam Dunk over the years and still remember the madness of our first show there seven years ago.

"There's simply a vibe and energy at SD that no other festivals can recreate. We cannot wait to get back out there and party with you all this spring!"

UK rockers 'A' will join 2020's line-up, promising a vibrant performance of songs spanning their 23-year-career.

Bouncy Brit ska punks [Spunge] are returning to Slam Dunk Festival after their last appearance in 2016.

London-based Popes Of Chillitown will also be bringing their Two-Tone-punk-ska-dub fusion to Leeds and Hatfield for the very first time.

The band said: "We've been itching to play Slam Dunk for years. So excited to be sharing a bill with so many legends! Bring it on!"

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 has completed its first stage line-up.

Feel-good punks Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and skater-ska masters The Suicide Machines complete the Punk In Drublic stage, which returns for its second year at Slam Dunk after NOFX and Co's made for a more than memorable true punk takeover.

The join Face To Face, The Vandals, Reel Big Fish, Pennywise and NOFX.

General admission tickets to Slam Dunk Festival are £75.90, including booking fee.