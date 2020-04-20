The Used and Alkaline Trio announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2020
PUBLISHED: 15:26 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 20 April 2020
Slam Dunk
Slam Dunk organisers have announced Alkaline Trio and The Used for September’s rearranged festival dates.
With the late May Bank Holiday weekend event postponed in Hatfield until later in the year, Slam Dunk promoters have added American band Alkaline Trio and emo pioneers The Used to the festival’s revised 2020 line-up.
The Used were originally announced for the festival last year and then pulled out after an unmissable opportunity materialised for them in America.
However, Utah’s noisiest sons are back on track to make their Slam Dunk Festival debut in September.
They will join headliners Don Broco and Sum 41 at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday, September 5 for Slam Dunk Festival North, and at Hatfield Park the following day for Slam Dunk South.
The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock festival will also feature Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Code Orange, Four Year Strong, Young Guns, Basement and We Are The In Crowd at its new 2020 dates, as well as secret special guests.
In making the announcement, Slam Dunk tweeted: “We are still working hard on the rest of the bands, thank you for your patience during these challenging times for everyone.”
This September’s instalment will be Akaline Trio’s Slam Dunk Festival debut.
Led by Matt Skiba, who is more recently recognised as a part of Blink-182, Alkaline Trio tapped into a hunger for a deeper, darker uniting punk sound and became a treasured and adored part of contemporary rock culture.
Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Andriano said: “Even while we continue to stay home to do our part, we look forward to coming back to the UK for our first time in years.
“Slam Dunk will be amazing!”
The Used, meanwhile, tweeted: “We are very excited to announce that we’re back on the lineup for the rescheduled @slamdunkmusic dates in September!”
The biggest independent rock festival in the UK, Slam Dunk Festival will see headliners Don Broco and Sum 41 appear alongside newly announced Alkaline Trio and The Used as well as many more movers and shakers.
Due to COVID-19, Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will now take place on Saturday, September 5 in Leeds Temple and Sunday, September 6 in the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.
Slam Dunk Festival 2020 was originally due to take place on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 at the respective venues.
General admission tickets to Slam Dunk Festival are £75.90, including booking fee.
VIP tickets to both Slam Dunk North and South are now sold out.
Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for more information, and to buy festival tickets.
