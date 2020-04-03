New Slam Dunk line-up announced for Hatfield music festival

Don Broco will still headline Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 in Hatfield after the dates were pushed back to September Supplied by Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk organisers have confirmed the first line-up announcement for the festival’s rearranged 2020 dates in Hatfield and Leeds this September.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced promoters of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival to push back Slam Dunk from the late May Bank Holiday weekend to September.

The festival will now take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 6, and Leeds’ Temple Newsam the day before.

Slam Dunk South in Hertfordshire will still be co-headlined by Don Broco and Sum 41 but some of the other acts previously announced cannot make the new festival dates.

Organisers are working tirelessly behind the scenes to put on as good a festival as possible in difficult circumstances.

Slam Dunk posted on Instagram: “With the rescheduled #SDF20 dates confirmed, we’re excited to share our first line-up announcement!

“All the bands featured on the poster will be hitting the stage with us in September.

“Some artists are still trying to make the new date work – those who can’t will make announcements on their social channels, so keep a look out.

“We’ll be doing a round-up of these shortly.”

So who is now playing Slam Dunk Festival 2020?

As well as the two main stage headliners, Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Code Orange, Four Year Strong and Young Guns are all on the new Slam Dunk 2020 line-up poster.

Also locked in are Basement, We Are The In Crowd, Stray From The Path, Trash Boat, The Faim, A, Zebrahead, Ice Nine Kills, We Came As Romans and Counterparts.

Comeback Kid, Polaris, ROAM, With Confidence, Deez Nuts, Hands Like Houses, [spunge], Dream State, This Wild Life, Movements, Blood Youth, Free Throw, Normandie, Doll Skin, The Bottom Line, Sleep on It, Wargasm, Vukovi, Derek Sanders, Static Dress, Popes of Chillitown and Yours Truly have also been confirmed, with more acts to be announced.

There will also be secret special guests.

The Slam Dunk statement added: “We’re also working closely with the Punk in Drublic team to reschedule but please bear with us.

“As part of a larger European tour, it’s a little trickier – but we’re getting there.

“We know everyone is going through a tough time at the moment, so we really appreciate your patience and continued support.

“SDF has always been about music, community and love – and we’re determined to bring you the best possible Slam Dunk for 2020, regardless of these unforeseen challenges.

“Keep an eye out over the coming weeks as we add new bands to the line-up, and we hope to see you in September for a slightly adjusted but still awesome event. Stay safe, stay positive!”

Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for tickets and more info.