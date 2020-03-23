Advanced search

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up latest: Bands can’t make new festival dates in September

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 03 April 2020

Slam Dunk Festival's rescheduled dates for Hatfield and Leeds in September 2020. Picture: Slam Dunk

A number of bands can’t play the rescheduled dates for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

Organisers of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival have put back Slam Dunk South from Sunday, May 24 until the first week of September in Hatfield Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-day festival will now take place in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House on Sunday, September 6.

Co-headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been confirmed for the rearranged dates in both Hatfield and Slam Dunk’s Leeds leg the day before.

However, Slam Dunk promoters have announced that Dance Gavin Dance, Issues, Bury Tomorrow and Your Demise cannot make the new dates, and they are working on the new line-up.

Slam Dunk tweeted on April 1: “We are sorry to bring the news that Bury Tomorrow and Your Demise were already committed to Impericon Festival when we rescheduled the dates for #SDF20, so, unfortunately, will no longer be performing.

“Thank you all so much for your patience so far, it’s been incredibly trying and the team are still working hard towards the rescheduled dates.

“We will be making our first line-up announcement for September very soon.”

The festival last month tweeted: “Sadly we bring to you news of the first artists we have found out can’t make the new dates, Dance Gavin Dance and Issues already had rescheduled their US tour to this period.”

When promoters confirmed the May shows were being postponed until later in the year, they said: “We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we’ve had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage of the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41.”

Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for latest Slam Dunk line-up news.

