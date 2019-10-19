Slam Dunk Festival 2020 set for second line-up announcement

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24 Slam Dunk Festival

Organisers are set to announce the second wave of bands playing next year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Promoters confirmed Bedford alt-rockers Don Broco as the festival's first stage headliners last month.

Also confirmed in the opening Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up announcement were State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Issues, Ice Nine Kills, Motion City Soundtrack and Hands Like Houses.

Over the weekend the festival posted on its social media channels that the second line-up announcement will be made next week, leaving fans trying to guess who else is playing Slam Dunk 2020.

SLAM DUNK CREW ASSEMBLE, WE NEED YOUR HELP We've been nominated for Best Medium Sized Festival & Best Metropolitan Festival categories at the @festival_awards! VOTE FOR US HERE https://t.co/MKOhkGP8sK pic.twitter.com/KGkJG844TT — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) October 15, 2019

Slam Dunk has also been nominated in the Best Medium-Sized Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival categories at the UK Festival Awards.

The 16th annual UK Festival Awards will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Troxy in London.

The Best Medium-Sized Festival award will go to the leading festival with a daily capacity between 10,000 and 39,999, while the Best Metropolitan Festival award is bestowed upon the festival that most convincingly made a city its own.

Voting in the industry awards is open until October 25. For more on the awards, visit www.festivalawards.com

Slam Dunk North 2020 will take place in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, on Saturday, May 23.

The festival moves to Hertfordshire the following day, when Slam Dunk South will take over Hatfield Park for the third time.

The southern leg of the festival was previously held at the Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus.

Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for more festival details and to buy tickets.