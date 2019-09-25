Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24 Slam Dunk Festival

Organisers of Slam Dunk have announced the Hatfield music festival's first wave of bands for 2020 including one of the stage headliners.

An album signing with Don Broco at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield [Picture: Kevin Richards] An album signing with Don Broco at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield [Picture: Kevin Richards]

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will return to Hatfield Park over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, May 24. And returning to Hatfield to headline Slam Dunk 2020 in an exclusive UK festival appearance will be Bedford rock titans Don Broco.

Also confirmed today for the festival are State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Issues, Ice Nine Kills, pop-punks Motion City Soundtrack and Australian alt-rockers Hands Like Houses, with many more acts to be announced.

Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will go on sale on Friday, September 27 from 10am.

Celebrating 10 years since the first Slam Dunk South date in Hatfield, 2020's instalment will be the festival's third time in the grounds of Hatfield House after moving across town from the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus and The Forum Hertfordshire in 2018.

Slam Dunk North also moved to a fully green field festival site in Temple Newsam earlier this year from its Leeds city centre site.

Festival director Ben Ray said: "2019 was a big year for us, with the festival moving to fully outdoor sites.

"It was a massive success so I'm pleased that we are returning to them."

Headliners Don Broco last played Slam Dunk in 2017 when the Hatfield leg of the festival was still based at the university.

With a charismatic mix of 80s pop inflections and the hardest-hitting riffs on daytime radio, Don Broco's powerful party-starting tunes have taken the Bedfordian four-piece to astronomical heights.

No strangers to Slam Dunk, Don Broco - frontman Rob Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, drummer Matt Donnelly and bassist Tom Doyle - are currently powering across the US on their first North American headline tour.

Slam Dunk supremo Ben Ray added: "Don Broco headlining is pretty special for me as they are the definition of a homegrown band.

"They first played in 2011 on the new bands stage, and have risen through the ranks to the top of the bill."

In a mega pop-punk billing, Slam Dunk 2020 is set to welcome Pure Noise powerhouses State Champs, Dan 'Soupy' Campbell and Co in The Wonder Years, and American rockers Mayday Parade.

Mayday Parade guitarist Alex Garcia said: "We're extremely excited to be coming to England for Slam Dunk Festival.

"It's been too long since we've played it and it's definitely one of the most fun festivals to be a part of from the crowd's energy to the after parties. Not to mention we love touring the UK!"

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 before the touring event ventures south to Hatfield.

Ticket prices range from £59 for a limited number of early bird tickets up to VIP tickets at £99.

Don Broco on the main stage of Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. They will headline the 2020 festival at its new home in Hatfield Park. Don Broco on the main stage of Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. They will headline the 2020 festival at its new home in Hatfield Park.