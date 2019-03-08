Sum 41 to co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2020 in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 second line-up poster with co-headliners Sum 41 added to the bill Slam Dunk

Sum 41 have been announced as the second Slam Dunk Festival 2020 headliner coming to Hatfield.

Slam Dunk Festival South will take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

And joining the previously announced headliners Don Broco on the bill will be Sum 41.

Slam Dunk organisers confirmed today (Wednesday) the second line-up announcement for the pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival.

Along with second headliners Sum 41, Billy Talent and The Used have also been announced.

NOFX will be returning to Hatfield Park with the Punk In Drublic Stage, with Pennywise also appearing.

The festival's latest line-up announcement also includes a world exclusive reunion from We Are The In Crowd and the return of Your Demise.

Posting on Instagram, Slam Dunk wrote: "THE SECOND #SDF20 ANNOUNCEMENT HAS ARRIVED!

"Yes, it's happening, the rumours are true… We are bringing the mighty Sum 41 to the party as our second headliner, alongside Billy Talent and The Used!

"SDF favourites The Story So Far are back for 2020 and Basement make their 2nd ever SDF appearance.

"We have 2 massive reunions for Slam Dunk 2020. The first is the UK's very own hardcore heroes, Your Demise.

"We are also super excited to have We Are The In Crowd back on UK soil as a world exclusive!

"We are pleased to announce the return of Punk In Drublic Stage to SDF.

"The full line up will be announced soon, but for now we can tell you NOFX will be returning with the legendary Pennywise.

"Last but not least we have UK up-and-comers Dream State, and American pop-punks Grayscale, plus plenty more to come over the following months, including our 2 heavy stages!"

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 23, 2020, before the festival moves south to Hatfield Park in the Hertfordshire countryside the following day.

Limited early bird tickets are still available.

All tickets and info are available via the Slam Dunk Festival website at www.slamdunkfestival.com