Advanced search

Ten more announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up set for Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:34 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 28 December 2019

Slam Dunk Festival 2020

Slam Dunk Festival 2020

Slam Dunk Festival

Festival organisers gifted Slam Dunk fans a line-up announcement on Christmas Day.

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up poster with latest bands addedSlam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up poster with latest bands added

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield on Sunday, May 24, 2020, for Slam Dunk Festival South.

Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been announced as co-headliners of the festival, which will take place in the grounds of historic Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House for the third time.

May's festival in Hatfield Park will also mark the 10th anniversary of Slam Dunk first arriving in the town at the University of Hertfordshire and its Forum Hertfordshire site on the College Lane Campus.

Promoters confirmed another 10 bands for the Slam Dunk 2020 line-up on Kerrang! Radio on Christmas Day, including St Albans band Trash Boat fresh from their festive gig at the Pioneer Club in the city.

Trash Boat on stage at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield Park. Picture: Alan DaviesTrash Boat on stage at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield Park. Picture: Alan Davies

Also announced were Bury Tomorrow and Californians Zebrahead, very much Slam Dunk Festival's house band.

The Slam Dunk Christmas announcement was later posted on the festival's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds for those that missed the 'Alternative Christmas Speech' on Kerrang! Radio.

You may also want to watch:

The Slam Dunk Facebook post read: "Thank you for those who tuned in to Kerrang! Radio to listen to our Alternative Speech!

"For those of you who missed it, we are gifting you the best present of all, 10 new bands for #SDF20!

"We are so very excited to announce that Bury Tomorrow, We Came As Romans, Stray From The Path, Dance Gavin Dance, Polaris, Trash Boat, The Faim, Normandie, Days N Daze and, of course, Zebrahead will be joining us next year."

The latest Slam Dunk additions join acts such as Sum 41, Don Broco, Billy Talent, The Used, The Story So Far, Refused, State Champs, NOFX, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Four Year Strong, Young Guns, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Motion City Soundtrack and Basement on the SDF2020 bill, with more to be announced.

As well as the South leg in Hatfield on Sunday, May 24, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 for Slam Dunk North.

Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 are available via www.slamdunkfestival.com

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

Let there be light! Celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s centenary at stunning lights display

Welwyn Garden City Lights 2020 will help celebrate the town's centenary. Picture: Welwyn Garden City BID

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

Let there be light! Celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s centenary at stunning lights display

Welwyn Garden City Lights 2020 will help celebrate the town's centenary. Picture: Welwyn Garden City BID

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Ten more announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up set for Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2020

Review of the Year 2019: July

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: June

Mike Izzard started the project over four years ago. Picture: Mark Lampart

MBE honour for two decades of voluntary work across Herts’ emergency services

Roy Aldwin will receive an MBE for his volunteering and dedication to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: HCC

Let there be light! Celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s centenary at stunning lights display

Welwyn Garden City Lights 2020 will help celebrate the town's centenary. Picture: Welwyn Garden City BID
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists