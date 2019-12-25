Ten more announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up set for Hatfield

Festival organisers gifted Slam Dunk fans a line-up announcement on Christmas Day.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield on Sunday, May 24, 2020, for Slam Dunk Festival South.

Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been announced as co-headliners of the festival, which will take place in the grounds of historic Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House for the third time.

May's festival in Hatfield Park will also mark the 10th anniversary of Slam Dunk first arriving in the town at the University of Hertfordshire and its Forum Hertfordshire site on the College Lane Campus.

Promoters confirmed another 10 bands for the Slam Dunk 2020 line-up on Kerrang! Radio on Christmas Day, including St Albans band Trash Boat fresh from their festive gig at the Pioneer Club in the city.

Trash Boat on stage at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield Park. Picture: Alan Davies Trash Boat on stage at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield Park. Picture: Alan Davies

Also announced were Bury Tomorrow and Californians Zebrahead, very much Slam Dunk Festival's house band.

The Slam Dunk Christmas announcement was later posted on the festival's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds for those that missed the 'Alternative Christmas Speech' on Kerrang! Radio.

The Slam Dunk Facebook post read: "Thank you for those who tuned in to Kerrang! Radio to listen to our Alternative Speech!

"For those of you who missed it, we are gifting you the best present of all, 10 new bands for #SDF20!

"We are so very excited to announce that Bury Tomorrow, We Came As Romans, Stray From The Path, Dance Gavin Dance, Polaris, Trash Boat, The Faim, Normandie, Days N Daze and, of course, Zebrahead will be joining us next year."

The latest Slam Dunk additions join acts such as Sum 41, Don Broco, Billy Talent, The Used, The Story So Far, Refused, State Champs, NOFX, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Four Year Strong, Young Guns, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Motion City Soundtrack and Basement on the SDF2020 bill, with more to be announced.

As well as the South leg in Hatfield on Sunday, May 24, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 for Slam Dunk North.

Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 are available via www.slamdunkfestival.com