Young Guns return for Slam Dunk Festival 2020 in Hatfield

Young Guns on the Slam Dunk Festival South 2016 Main Stage at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Slam Dunk South has now moved to Hatfield Park. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott. Kennerdeigh Scott

Organisers of Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival have confirmed the third wave of bands joining the 2020 line-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young Guns on the Slam Dunk South 2016 Main Stage at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott. Young Guns on the Slam Dunk South 2016 Main Stage at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott.

Following the announcement over the weekend that Reel Big Fish, Face to Face and The Vandals will join the Punk In Drublic stage, promoters revealed more names for the festival returning to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Among the latest acts confirmed for the pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival are Young Guns and Swedish punk rockers Refused.

They join the already announced Slam Dunk 2020 co-headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco.

#SDF20 ANNOUNCEMENT



We're excited to announce @YoungGunsUK are BACK, playing live for the first time in 3 years, playing All Our Kings Are Dead in full



+ a triple-threat of hardcore-heavyweights,@Refused @cbktweets & @deeznutsHC & we have metalcore newcomers @fitforaking! pic.twitter.com/GkuDVS3ped — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) November 27, 2019

● READ MORE: Don Broco announced as first Slam Dunk headliner

Young Guns played the first Slam Dunk Festival South at the University of Hertfordshire's Forum Hertfordshire complex back in 2010.

They returned to Hatfield in 2016 to play the Slam Dunk main stage outdoors on the university's College Lane campus lawn.

Young Guns playing Slam Dunk Festival South 2016 Main Stage when it was held at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott. Young Guns playing Slam Dunk Festival South 2016 Main Stage when it was held at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott.

The festival has now moved across town to the parkland of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House.

Fronted by Gustav Wood, Young Guns will mark their live return by playing 2010 debut album All Our Kings Are Dead in full to mark the 10th anniversary of Slam Dunk's game-changing South edition in Hatfield.

● READ MORE: Sum 41 to co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2020

And finally bringing the cool summer vibes is @movementsCA, @FreeThrowEmo, @momjeansca & @bedouinsndclsh

Don't forget this is your last chance to secure your #SDF20 ticket for £9 + booking fees via our payment plan

offsale Friday 23.59

All tickets & info @ https://t.co/BtZWKcaTEC — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) November 27, 2019

Led by compelling frontman Dennis Lyxzén, Refused will be making their Slam Dunk Festival debut over the Spring May Bank Holiday 2020 weekend in Leeds and Hatfield.

Refused were due to play Sonisphere 2012 at Knebworth Park before that festival was cancelled.

Since their formation in 1991, the Swedish radicals have inspired countless alternative artists with their revolutionary attitudes and progressive sounds flirting with punk, hardcore and everything in between.

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up for Hatfield and Leeds Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up for Hatfield and Leeds

● READ MORE: Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Posting an update on its Facebook page, Slam Dunk Festival wrote: "We are so very excited to announce a bunch of new additions to the #SDF20 line-up!

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 latest Punk in Drublic stage line-up Slam Dunk Festival 2020 latest Punk in Drublic stage line-up

"On Saturday Punk In Drublic Fest Europe announced that Reel Big Fish, Face to Face and The Vandals are to join their UK line-up with more bands still to be added!

"In addition to these we are pleased to announce that Young Guns will be back playing live for the first time in three years.

"The band will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of All Our Kings Are Dead by playing the album in full.

"We are also adding the triple-threat hardcore-heavyweights of Refused, Comeback Kid and Deez Nuts, and we have metalcore newcomers Fit For A King.

Punk In Drublic have just added 3 more bands to the PID Stage at #SDF20



Joining NOFX & Pennywise are Ska-punk legends @ReelBigFish & Cali punk-rockers @TheVandals & @facetofacemusic who are both making their Slam Dunk debuts!



All tickets & info @ https://t.co/hb3406ieze pic.twitter.com/SS6CrFYIXg — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) November 23, 2019

"And finally, bringing all the cool summer vibes will be Movements, Free Throw, Mom Jeans, and Bedouin Soundclash."

Of the latest additions to the festival line-up, Canadians Comeback Kid are set to tear up the Leeds Temple Newsam site on Saturday, May 23 after christening the then-new Hatfield Park venue with their high intensity hardcore in 2018.

Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld said: "A couple years back, I remember getting scared to play Slam Dunk because all the bands were killing it so hard, but the CBK concert-goers did not disappoint!

"They made sure to let us know they were coming in hot and we made triple sure back!"

Also returning to the Hatfield festival are Australian hardcore punks Deez Nuts.

Frontman JJ Peters said: "It's been four years since we've played Slam Dunk, it was an amazing time all the way back then, so I can't wait to see how much it's grown.

"Plus our stage line-up is a dream come true for us, hopefully for you too."

Making their Slam Dunk debuts will be the American trio of Movements, Free Throw and Mom Jeans.

On their Slam Dunk debut, Free Throw's Corey Castro said: "From hearing fun stories from my friends to watching videos and seeing how awesome the festival looks, it's been a goal for me and the band to play Slam Dunk Festival for a while.

"Not to mention sharing basketball related names. I'm really looking forward to the Free Throw/Slam Dunk connection!"

Also new to Slam Dunk are heavy Texan outfit Fit For A King, armed with their latest album Dark Skies, and Canadian ska reggae band Bedouin Soundclash, having announced their new album.

Completing the third line-up announcement, ska kings Reel Big Fish will return to the festival alongside Californian punk legends Face To Face and The Vandals.

All three acts will join NOFX and Pennywise on the Punk In Drublic Stage curated by Fat Mike.

Limited early bird festival tickets are still available for £64 plus booking fees, with the price rising to £69 plus booking fees for general admission tickets very soon.

To buy both opening party and festival tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com