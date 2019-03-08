Gallery

Slam Dunk Festival 2019 in pictures

A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

Thousands of music fans flocked to Hatfield for Slam Dunk's second festival in the grounds of town's stately home.

Bullet for My Valentine on the J�germeister Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. Bullet for My Valentine on the J�germeister Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 took over a parkland site in Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 26 - a day after the touring event visited Leeds.

The festival moved to the grounds of Hatfield House last year from its previous site at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus and Forum Hertfordshire venue.

The pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival's main stage was headlined this year by Americans All Time Low.

The 2019 Slam Dunk line-up also included stage headline sets from Bullet For My Valentine and NOFX among others.

THIS WAS #SDF19 SOUTH!



SEE YOU IN 2020! #SDF20



"She's Kerosene" by The Interrupters from the album 'Fight the Good Fight,' available now at https://t.co/BmGyBUwi1h@Interruptweets pic.twitter.com/dcbwb0OK13 — Slam Dunk (@SlamDunkMusic) May 27, 2019

Busted also made an early afternoon special guest appearance in Key Club Stage tent.

If you missed Slam Dunk 2019, here are some pictures from the festival weekend in Hatfield and Leeds.

Busted playing their secret special guest slot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival North in Leeds. The band also played Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield the following day. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. Busted playing their secret special guest slot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival North in Leeds. The band also played Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield the following day. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

American ska punk band The Interrupters playing Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. American ska punk band The Interrupters playing Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

All Time Low headlining the Monster Energy Stage at Slam Dunk Festival North 2019 in Leeds. The band also topped the bill at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. All Time Low headlining the Monster Energy Stage at Slam Dunk Festival North 2019 in Leeds. The band also topped the bill at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

