Special closing DJ sets announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2019 sites in Hatfield and Leeds

Now that the full Slam Dunk Festival 2019 stage line-ups and set times have been announced, organisers have revealed the special closing DJ sets for Leeds and Hatfield.

The alternative rock music festival will return to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Sunday, May 26.

Appearing at Slam Dunk South 2019 will be melodic remixers Modestep.

The previous night's Slam Dunk North in Leeds will be rounded off with a DJ set by dubstep outfit Tek-One.

The closing DJ sets will be exclusive to the respective festival site locations.

They will run on the Impericon Stage from 10.05pm to 10.55pm.

Set to cause a stir at Slam Dunk Festival North, in its new northern heartland at Temple Newsam Park, is none one other than Tek-One, aka masterful DJ Howard Newman, known for a myriad of popular remixes of the biggest songs from Shy FX to St Albans' Enter Shikari.

Slam Dunk South's festival finale will be delivered by the almighty electronic duo Modestep.

Responsible for the huge dance track Sunlight and Maybe featuring PhaseOne, the London crossover act transcend the realms of dark dubstep, working closely with sounds from the world of rock, grime and electronica.

The Disciple Records duo have collaborated with the likes of MCs Big Narstie, Frisco and Welsh rockers Skindred in their cutting-edge career.

Mastering a myriad of genre-defying DJ techniques, Modestep are sure to close the Hatfield leg of Slam Dunk Festival in style.

Slam Dunk 2019's main Monster Stage will be headlined by All Time Low, while metal favourites Bullet for My Valentine will top the bill in the Jägermeister Stage tent.

Curated by NOFX's Fat Mike, Slam Dunk's first Punk In Drublic stage takeover will see NOFX headline.

Festival tickets and afterparty tickets are on sale from http://slamdunkfestival.com/

Tickets cost £59 plus booking fees.

Afterparty tickets are on sale separately from the main festival tickets.

The Slam Dunk Festival North afterparty will be held at Leeds University Union.

At Slam Dunk South, there are two afterparties, one at The Forum in Hatfield – the festival's former site at the University of Hertfordshire – and one in Central London at O2 Islington Academy.

