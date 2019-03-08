Advanced search

Simon and Garkfunkel Story brings duo's biggest hits to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:11 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 08 July 2019

The Simon & Garfunkel Story can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

The Simon & Garfunkel Story can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Supplied by The Alban Arena

American folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded some of the most memorable hits of the 60s and 70s.

A tribute show to the singers behind hits such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bridge over Troubled Water returns to St Albans next week.

Direct from its success at London's Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back at The Alban Arena on Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.

Now seen by over a quarter of a million people across the world, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Scarborough Fair and many more.

Tickets for the St Albans show cost £23.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.

