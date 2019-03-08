Performing arts school prepares for Easter showcase in Potters Bar

The SASA School of Performing Arts will presents its Easter Showcase 2019 at Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar after a rehearsal week in St Albans.

A dance and musical theatre school will be staging its Easter Showcase in Potters Bar – with one lucky young performer winning a workshop place ahead of the production.

The SASA School of Performing Arts is holding its first Easter Showcase at the Wyllyotts Theatre on Saturday, April 20 – for one night only.

SASA organisers have one scholarship worth £150 available for a young person aged five to 18.

The scholarship covers a week of workshops at Fleetville School in St Albans from Monday, April 15 through to the final showcase in Potters Bar on April 20.

The showcase will feature a diverse range of performance styles from street and contemporary dance to musical theatre, singing and drama.

Students will be given the opportunity to help shape and devise their own pieces, work with experienced teachers from the industry, and build confidence as they work together in the week leading up to the show.

Participants will be able to sample all performance styles and this year, SASA’s award-winning street crew will be inspiring everyone with their competition work.

The dance and musical theatre arm of SASA was formally run by Zoe Jackson MBE as part of her company, Living the Dream.

Zoe continues to run Living the Dream as a professional dance company and charity, but is also SASA’s patron.

Phoebe Shergold-Willis, founder and director of SASA, said: “We are extremely excited to pick up the reins and continue and develop Zoe’s amazing work in the field of performing arts for young people.”

Zoe established a regular Easter Showcase and SASA is continuing that tradition with this inaugural performance at the Wyllotts Theatre on Saturday, April 20 at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £15, and £10 children.

They are available via www.tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

To apply for the scholarship, email your details to receive an application form to phoebe@sasa-arts.co.uk

• SASA School of Performing Arts offers classes in street and contemporary dance, musical theatre and straight acting for students aged five to 18 in Hertfordshire.

For all other information, including rehearsal dates, costs and how to book, visit www.sasa-arts.co.uk or call 07982 513590.