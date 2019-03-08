Advanced search

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac bring special anniversary tour to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:14 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 25 March 2019

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac's anniversary tour - 50 Years The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac - is coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Supplied by Andy Kettle at CMP Entertainment

A tribute tour celebrating 50 years of Fleetwood Mac is coming to St Albans.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac’s anniversary tour, 50 Years The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac, arrives at The Alban Arena this week.

While the latest line-up of Fleetwood Mac featuring Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, play London’s Wembley Stadium this summer, you can see the top tribute to the Dreams and The Chain group in St Albans on Friday, March 29 at 8pm.

This new show celebrates 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac’s music.

It includes a very special blues set paying tribute to the legendary Peter Green era.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, RFM offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American band’s place as one of the most-loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member and drummer Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Tickets for the show at The Alban Arena cost from £24.50 to £34.50.

• For tickets, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

