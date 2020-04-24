Rock Choir keeping Britain singing with live broadcasts on Facebook

Rock Choir members singing together on stage before the coronavirus lockdown. Rock Choir is holding daily singing sessions on its Facebook page at 3pm each day. Picture: Darren House. Darren House

Rock Choir is keeping Britain singing during the coronavirus lockdown.

The choir launched daily #KeepBritainSinging broadcasts on its Facebook page last month.

The response has been fantastic, with the sessions reaching over one million households already.

One the hosts of these live broadcasts, via Rock Choir’s main Facebook page, is Hertfordshire choir leader Simon Reynolds, who runs weekly rehearsals across the county.

These daily Rock Choir broadcasts are keeping members singing their hearts out, engaged, entertained, in good spirits, in contact with one another and also up to speed with their weekly rehearsals during the current health crisis.

They will continue until normal rehearsals can resume.

The Facebook Live broadcasts each day are loosely based on a typical weekly Rock Choir rehearsal.

Viewers are able to interact with each other and the host leader during the live programme.

Each song will be announced the day before the session is broadcast, and the activity will include the mass sing-a-long as well as fun extras, singing tips and ideas to help everyone connect with music over this period of time.

Caroline Redman Lusher, the founder of Rock Choir, said: “The wellbeing of our members is and will always be our absolute priority and now we have the whole country to consider too!

“We have 32,000 ‘Rockies’ in Rock Choir who, along with the rest of the general public, will each be facing uncertainty.

“Some will be scared, some lonely and others will be in isolation potentially for a long length of time.

“As well as committing to running our normal rehearsal schedule we are encouraging them and the public to join us daily and benefit from the wellbeing effects of Rock Choir whilst we ask that our Rockies reach out to their family, friends and neighbours to all become part of a much bigger community of support.

“We have been hearing some inspirational stories from our Rockies who are already true community heroes during this crisis.

“I implore everyone to join in and sing with us each day. We can then contribute to everyone’s daily routine and be a reliable and constant source of support for our members and the UK community.”

Rock Choir is committed to these daily broadcasts at the same time each day – at 3pm – on their main Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir/ until the isolation period ends for everyone.