Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle this Sunday

Last year's Rock at the Castle at Hertford Castle. Picture: Steve Beeston Photography Steve Beeston

A free music festival will rock Hertford's historic castle's grounds this weekend.

Rock at the Castle 2019 takes place at Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 4 from 12.30pm to 7pm, with three stages of music throughout the afternoon.

Although Rock at the Castle is a free event to attend, this year's selected charity, Age UK Hertfordshire, will be fundraising on the gates.

The charity was selected from a large number of applications by Hertford town councillors.

Age UK Hertfordshire promotes the wellbeing of all older people in the local community with a mission to alleviate loneliness, isolation, tackle poverty and build resilience in communities.

The donations received from Rock at the Castle will be used to continue a range of services throughout Hertfordshire including a countywide information and advice line, day centres, befriending scheme, helping in the home service and telephone support.

Deborah Paniagua, chief executive of Age UK Hertfordshire, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be the selected charity for Rock at the Castle 2019.

"We are really excited to attend the event and hear all the live acts, whilst being able to increase awareness of how we support local lonely and isolated older people.

"All the money raised will go back into services for the local community, making a real difference to older people's lives."

With three stages spread over three different areas, there will be something for everyone.

The main stage will be on the main castle lawn along with refreshment stands.

Among those set to perform are Suburban Dirts, Superbird, Wolf & Man and Radio Video.

The Moat Gardens will be home to solo and duo acts with a more relaxed area with a folk and acoustic inspired feel.

Due to appear here will be acts such as Mark Sullivan, Rob Powell and Los Ladrones.

The Island Stage will be home again to the family friendly area with pop and acoustic music, family entertainment including face painting, bouncy castle and children's games.

The Rock at the Castle line-up is subject to change.

Organisers at Hertford Town Council are grateful to this year's sponsors, McMullen's Brewery.

Visitors are limited to bringing no more alcohol onto site than four cans of beer/cider/pre-mixed drinks per person into the premises before 4pm.

No glass will be allowed on site.