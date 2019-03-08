Ultimate 1950s rock ‘n’ roll show to get fans jiving in St Albans

Rock and Roll Revolution is coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans. Supplied by The Alban Arena

Get ready to jive and jitterbug. Hits from the golden era of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran will be rocking St Albans this weekend.

Award-winning band The Bluejays, featuring stars of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet, will take you on a jiving journey through the fabulous 50s in Rock and Roll Revolution at The Alban Arena on Sunday, April 7.

Packed with over 40 classic hits, including Rock Around The Clock, That’ll Be The Day, Jailhouse Rock, Johnny B. Goode, Tutti Frutti, C’mon Everybody, Stupid Cupid, Great Balls of Fire and La Bamba, all performed live on stage, Rock and Roll Revolution will transport you back to the era when music changed the world.

From the early days of Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis at Sun Studio, via the brief but brilliant careers of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Eddie Cochran, right through to rock ‘n’ roll’s heyday, with artists such as Cliff Richard, Connie Francis, Bill Haley & His Comets, Dion and the Belmonts and Little Richard, the show is a whistle-stop tour through music’s most defining decade.

Tickets cost £20 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

• To book, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.