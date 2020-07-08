Rewind Festival announced for Utilita Live From the Drive-In concert series

Glenn Gregory of Heaven 17. The Sheffield group behind hit Temptation will play the Rewind Festival show at Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Colesdale Farm in Northaw. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Specialist 80s music festival Rewind has joined the line-up of a drive-in concert series coming to Welwyn Hatfield.

Live Nation presents Utilita Live From the Drive-In at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, in August and September.

Rewind Festival will come to the Hertfordshire countryside near Potters Bar on Sunday, August 30.

The live line-up will feature Temptation stars Heaven 17 featuring Glenn Gregory, It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free singer Toyah and Clare Grogan’s Happy Birthday hitmakers Altered Images.

The drive-in concert will be hosted by The Doctor.

Gig-goers will have a designated area for their car that includes space for everyone to get out and have a dance.

As well as Northaw, which is described as Utilita Live from the Drive-In’s London venue, the Rewind showcase will also visit Bolton and Newmarket Racecourse.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 10.

Alongside the live concerts, the drive-in programme also includes West End musical SIX and family entertainment curated by Camp Bestival.

Rewind Festival posted on its Facebook page today (Wednesday): “We are delighted to announce the line up for the 3 Rewind shows that form part of the Utilita Live from the Drive-In series this summer!

“These are very exclusive evenings as there are only 300 cars at each show – we are therefore happy to confirm that we have secured a 24 hour presale period for Rewind fans from 10am tomorrow morning, before these go on general sale on Friday.

“We will be posting the ticket links in the morning, but for now its time to dust off those pink tutus for a bit of Rewind fun this summer!”

For more on Utilita Live from the Drive-In, visit www.livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein