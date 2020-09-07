Chef Tom Kerridge shares his top Pub in the Park garden party tips ahead of Knebworth festival

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his friends will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House from September 11 to September 13. Picture: supplied by Switched On. Supplied by Switched On

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends will motor into Knebworth this weekend for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On

The three-day event, starting on Friday, September 11, promises quality food from a trio of Michelin-starred chefs alongside musical performances from a string of top acts and DJs.

Joining TV personality and pub/restaurant owner Kerridge on the food front will be chef mates Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth, who will be serving up signature dishes to revellers enjoying the music in their own socially distanced ‘garden enclosures’.

Music over the weekend will be provided by Kaiser Chiefs, Scouting for Girls, Gabrielle, Rick Astley, Craig Charles, Basement Jaxx and more.

This drive-in event is in place of the regular Pub in the Park festival, which should have taken place this weekend in St Albans.

Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Edd Cope Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Edd Cope

Friday’s opening evening session at Knebworth House will feature a DJ set from Basement Jaxx, alongside Stereo MC’s and Judge Jules.

I Predict A Riot group Kaiser Chiefs are set to play both of the Saturday sessions, with Soul II Soul Sound System also on the bill.

It’s Scouting For Girls and The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club during the Sunday afternoon session.

Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley tops the Sunday evening line-up, which also features Gabrielle and singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The band will appear at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The band will appear at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On

Tickets for Pub in The Park’s drive in Garden Party are available from www.driveingardenparty.com

If you can’t make the Knebworth party this weekend, chef Tom Kerridge has shared his top five tips for hosting your own garden party at home.

From his advice on food preparation to the right music to create the best atmosphere, this is the perfect guide for those who want to create a bit of Pub in the Park magic at home.

The view from the stage at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The Pub in the Park event will take place at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Edd Cope, supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On The view from the stage at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The Pub in the Park event will take place at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Edd Cope, supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On

1. Prepare more food than you think

As a chef, we all know my focus is going to be on the grub!

Trust me when I say you will need to prepare way more than you think you need.

The crowd at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The event arrives at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On The crowd at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The event arrives at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On

No one wants to be at a party where the food runs out, make it properly generous and you’ll be surprised how quickly it goes when everyone is having a good time.

The same goes for drinks. It’s better to have too many, than not enough – and make sure there’s a variety for both drinkers and non-drinkers.

2. Choose music for the mood you’re going for

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has offered his tips for hosting your own garden party at home ahead of Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party arriving at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Switched On. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has offered his tips for hosting your own garden party at home ahead of Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party arriving at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Switched On.

I think music can often be overlooked when planning a garden party, yet it’s so important for the atmosphere you’re trying to create.

At Pub in the Park Drive In Garden Party we have an epic line-up of artists who are going to deliver great tunes and good vibes!

The music you play will reflect the mood of your party, so you have to get it right – no sad song power ballads!

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park / Switched On

3. Pick a theme

A theme is great way to spark some inspiration when planning your party!

When we started Pub in the Park, we knew we wanted to bring the laid back vibes of a pub garden to local communities in the UK, and that was the beginning for us.

Once you know your theme, whether it is elegant, lively or chilled, you can then start to pull together how you’ll decorate, the music you’ll play, the dress code, the type of food and more.

4. Make your guests comfortable

Perhaps the most important factor of all is to make sure your guests are comfortable throughout the whole party, this goes for the evening as well.

If you’re holding your garden party in the UK, don’t forget a British summer means chilly evenings.

Outdoor heaters are a great way to ensure your guests stay warm, or, if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to that, cosy blankets are a cost effective way to keep comfy.

If it’s lovely and warm outside (wishful thinking I know) umbrellas and parasols are the perfect way to provide a shaded area for friends and little ones – and also it wouldn’t hurt to have a wet weather plan too.

5. Party bags aren’t just for kids

When the party is over, and the night is drawing to a close, a wicked way to say thanks to your mates for coming is to leave them with a little parting gift.

Party bags aren’t just for kids, a little token to take away will mean a lot to your guests.

Whether you are a dab hand at homemade chutney, or love brewing your own sloe-Gin, a little gift is a great way to end the day.

Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party will be coming to Knebworth from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

For more information visit www.driveingardenparty.com/knebworth

* Line-ups subject to change.

