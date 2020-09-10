Tickets still available for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House

The stage at the first Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party. Picture: Edd Cope COPYRIGHT OF EDD COPE

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s Pub in the Park’s Drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On

From the creators of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park food and music festival, the new drive-in experience will take place at the Hertfordshire estate from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

The three-day food and music feast will feature headline performances from Basement Jaxx on Friday with a DJ set, I Predict a Riot favourites Kaiser Chiefs and Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley,

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will be joined by friends Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth in providing Michelin quality food for revellers to tuck into while they enjoy the entertainment.

Pub in the Park’s Drive in Garden Party kicked-off its nationwide festival tour in Henley last weekend, with friends and families all partying in a socially distanced and safe format.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On

The event saw over 8,000 guests attend over the five weekend sessions, with one visitor taking drive-in to a whole new level by enjoying the tunes from a plush motorised bed!

Drive-in passes are still available for Knebworth this weekend and Eridge Park Estate near Tunbridge Wells the following week.

Designed for these unusual times, the festival is an innovative way of enjoying amazing food, a great line-up of live music and all from the safety of your own private enclosure.

Commenting on the opening Henley event, Tom Kerridge said: “It was fantastic to get back to doing what we love – giving people great food to enjoy whilst watching their favourite artists. You just can’t beat it!

TV presenter Edd China enjoyed the festival vibes from the comfort of his drive-in bed at last weekend's Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On TV presenter Edd China enjoyed the festival vibes from the comfort of his drive-in bed at last weekend's Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On

“Kaiser Chiefs are one of my favourites and they played an outstanding set this weekend, now more than ever people deserve to have some fun and we can’t wait to bring good vibes to Knebworth House and Eridge Park Estate over the next few weeks!”

Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party invites visitors to simply park up, pop out and party with a car-full of friends and family in their very own socially distanced garden.

The unmissable offering consists of a £30 exclusively designed three-course chef’s special menu from each chef, and an extra treat too.

It also offers smaller individual dishes from £6, with Kerridge’s Bar & Grill serving up salt-baked Cornish new potatoes and summer truffle with aged Parmesan sauce, Paul Ainsworth’s iconic Cornish pasty from The Mariners, and Kochhar’s classic Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On

Following week one at Henley, Chris Hughes, chief executive officer at Brand Events, said: “Garden Party may have been the biggest music weekend of the summer.

“From roadies to fans, from superstars like the Kaiser Chiefs and Gabrielle to legends like Squeeze, Steve Harley and Groove Armada, it was everyone’s first festival this year.

“And despite the cars and the scale, it was a fantastic and emotional way to party.”

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit www.driveingardenparty.com

Cars parked up at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The festival arrives at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Edd Cope Cars parked up at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. The festival arrives at Knebworth House this weekend. Picture: Edd Cope

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Henley. Picture: Supplied by Switched On