Line-up announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.

A pub run by a former winner of The Great British Bake Off is set to feature in the line-up of Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in St Albans this year.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's festival is set to return to Verulamium Park from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

Organisers of the three-day food and live music extravaganza have announced the first pubs and restaurants that will be joining the team of superstar chefs on the 2020 tour.

Among those signed up to serve hungry festival-goers in St Albans is Candice Brown's The Green Man in Eversholt.

Former Hertfordshire PE teacher Candice won the seventh series of The Great British Bake Off.

Fabulous food at Pub in the Park.

She also appeared on Dancing on Ice, and now runs The Green Man near Milton Keynes with her brother Ben.

Pub in the Park is the biggest food and music festival tour in the UK, and more than 120,000 people attended across the country last year.

Tom Kerridge and his chef pals will be bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations this summer, from May through to September.

At each venue there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing off their signature style.

Tom Kerridge at last year's Pub In The Park launch evening in London.

Every event will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with fantastic live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

As well as The Green Man, the final St Albans leg of this year's Pub in the Park tour will feature Dom Robinson's Michelin-starred The Blackbird, Stephen Terry's The Hardwick, and Tom Kerridge's two Michelin-starred pub The Hand and Flowers in Marlow.

The cathedral city's very own Thompson St Albans and Dylans will also serve up dishes for punters.

The St Albans pop-up pub line-up so far also includes the Michelin-starred The Star Inn from Yorkshire and The Churchill Arms.

Pub in the Park will return this year with another mouthwatering line-up of pop-up pubs and music.

London restaurant Berners Tavern and Hawkyns by twice Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar are also on the menu.

The music line-up of old favourites, awesome girl bands and cult classics is still to be announced.

For pre-sale tickets and latest line-up information, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com pre-sale tickets for Pub in the Park 2020 go on sale on Wednesday, February 5, and general release is Friday, February 7.

- Pub in the Park 2020 will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Marlow: May 15-17

Chichester: May 29-31 * subject to licence

Warwick: June 5-7

Bath: June 19-21

Dulwich: July 3-5 * subject to licence

Tunbridge Wells: July 10-12

St Albans: September 11-13, 2020.