Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 January 2020
Will Stanley
Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will host this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans after the line-up of chefs was announced.
The three-day food and music festival will return to St Albans from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.
After last week announcing the line-up of pop-up pubs and restaurants set for Verulamium Park this year, organisers have now confirmed the fantastic chefs and hosts that will be at the festival.
Tom Kerridge and his chef pals will be bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations across the UK - with St Albans the last stop on the 2020 PITP tour.
At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.
A whole host of superstar chefs will be anchoring the festivals over the summer, including Pub in the Park favourite Tom Kerridge.
He will be hosting the events at Marlow, Dulwich, St Albans and Bath.
Kerridge said: "I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends.
"It's my idea of the perfect day out!"
Kerridge's two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers in Marlow will be among the pubs serving up tasty dishes in St Albans.
As well as the host, visitors to Pub in the Park 2020 in St Albans will not be short of exciting chef talent, with the likes of Atul Kochhar, Nick Deverell Smith, Dom Robinson and Candice Brown set to join the star-studded line-up.
On Instagram, Tom Kerridge posted: "I'm delighted to have some of the best chefs in the business hitting the road with the festival this summer."
The Pub in the Park music line-up for 2020 is to be announced soon.
For pre-sale tickets and line-up information, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 5 and general release is February 7.
St Albans Pub in the Park 2020:
Pop-up pubs
The Hand & Flowers
The Hardwick
Thompson St Albans
Dylans
The Green Man, Eversholt
The Star Inn
The Churchill Arms
The Blackbird
Atul Kochhar's Hawkyns
Berners Tavern
Chefs
Tom Kerridge
Atul Kochhar
Stephen Terry
Phil Thompson
Drew Knight
Candice Brown
Andrew Pern
Nick Deverell Smith
Dom Robinson
Phil Carmichael.