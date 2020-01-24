Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley Will Stanley

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will host this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans after the line-up of chefs was announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.

The three-day food and music festival will return to St Albans from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.

After last week announcing the line-up of pop-up pubs and restaurants set for Verulamium Park this year, organisers have now confirmed the fantastic chefs and hosts that will be at the festival.

Tom Kerridge and his chef pals will be bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations across the UK - with St Albans the last stop on the 2020 PITP tour.

At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

A whole host of superstar chefs will be anchoring the festivals over the summer, including Pub in the Park favourite Tom Kerridge.

He will be hosting the events at Marlow, Dulwich, St Albans and Bath.

Kerridge said: "I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends.

"It's my idea of the perfect day out!"

Tom Kerridge at last year's Pub In The Park launch evening in London. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd Tom Kerridge at last year's Pub In The Park launch evening in London. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd

Kerridge's two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers in Marlow will be among the pubs serving up tasty dishes in St Albans.

As well as the host, visitors to Pub in the Park 2020 in St Albans will not be short of exciting chef talent, with the likes of Atul Kochhar, Nick Deverell Smith, Dom Robinson and Candice Brown set to join the star-studded line-up.

On Instagram, Tom Kerridge posted: "I'm delighted to have some of the best chefs in the business hitting the road with the festival this summer."

The Pub in the Park music line-up for 2020 is to be announced soon.

Pub in the Park 2020 St Albans pub and restaurant line-up. Picture: Pub in the Park Pub in the Park 2020 St Albans pub and restaurant line-up. Picture: Pub in the Park

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 5 and general release is February 7.

St Albans Pub in the Park 2020:

Chef Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park food, drink and music festival to St Albans. Chef Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park food, drink and music festival to St Albans.

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

The Hardwick

Thompson St Albans

Dylans

The Green Man, Eversholt

The Star Inn

The Churchill Arms

The Blackbird

Atul Kochhar's Hawkyns

Berners Tavern

Chefs

Tom Kerridge

Atul Kochhar

Stephen Terry

Phil Thompson

Drew Knight

Candice Brown

Andrew Pern

Nick Deverell Smith

Dom Robinson

Phil Carmichael.