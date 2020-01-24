Advanced search

Updated

Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 January 2020

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley

Will Stanley

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will host this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans after the line-up of chefs was announced.

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.

The three-day food and music festival will return to St Albans from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.

After last week announcing the line-up of pop-up pubs and restaurants set for Verulamium Park this year, organisers have now confirmed the fantastic chefs and hosts that will be at the festival.

Tom Kerridge and his chef pals will be bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations across the UK - with St Albans the last stop on the 2020 PITP tour.

At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

A whole host of superstar chefs will be anchoring the festivals over the summer, including Pub in the Park favourite Tom Kerridge.

He will be hosting the events at Marlow, Dulwich, St Albans and Bath.

Kerridge said: "I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends.

"It's my idea of the perfect day out!"

Tom Kerridge at last year's Pub In The Park launch evening in London. Picture: CPG Photography LtdTom Kerridge at last year's Pub In The Park launch evening in London. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd

Kerridge's two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers in Marlow will be among the pubs serving up tasty dishes in St Albans.

As well as the host, visitors to Pub in the Park 2020 in St Albans will not be short of exciting chef talent, with the likes of Atul Kochhar, Nick Deverell Smith, Dom Robinson and Candice Brown set to join the star-studded line-up.

On Instagram, Tom Kerridge posted: "I'm delighted to have some of the best chefs in the business hitting the road with the festival this summer."

The Pub in the Park music line-up for 2020 is to be announced soon.

Pub in the Park 2020 St Albans pub and restaurant line-up. Picture: Pub in the ParkPub in the Park 2020 St Albans pub and restaurant line-up. Picture: Pub in the Park

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 5 and general release is February 7.

St Albans Pub in the Park 2020:

Chef Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park food, drink and music festival to St Albans.Chef Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park food, drink and music festival to St Albans.

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

The Hardwick

Thompson St Albans

Dylans

The Green Man, Eversholt

The Star Inn

The Churchill Arms

The Blackbird

Atul Kochhar's Hawkyns

Berners Tavern

Chefs

Tom Kerridge

Atul Kochhar

Stephen Terry

Phil Thompson

Drew Knight

Candice Brown

Andrew Pern

Nick Deverell Smith

Dom Robinson

Phil Carmichael.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Road closed following crash in Welwyn Garden City

Heronswood has been closed off to deal with an accident. Picture: Anna Amalfitano.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Snowsport England accuses borough of not ‘reflecting the true situation’ at Welwyn Garden City ski slope

The dry slope, which is included in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan is earmarked for development, and is opposed by residents. Picture: WGC Ski Club.

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Road closed following crash in Welwyn Garden City

Heronswood has been closed off to deal with an accident. Picture: Anna Amalfitano.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Snowsport England accuses borough of not ‘reflecting the true situation’ at Welwyn Garden City ski slope

The dry slope, which is included in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan is earmarked for development, and is opposed by residents. Picture: WGC Ski Club.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man arrested for Welwyn Garden City theft from car

A man has been arrested for a theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Debbie White

Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley

Welwyn Hatfield heats up as ‘Young Chef of the Year’ award approaches

A pupil cooking as part of the Young Chef award. Picture: Rob Lock

Tewin girl, 8, raises more than £1,000 for Australian bushfires appeal

Amy was inspired to raise money for charity after visiting Australia over Christmas. Picture: Elizabeth Neal

Road closed following crash in Welwyn Garden City

Heronswood has been closed off to deal with an accident. Picture: Anna Amalfitano.
Drive 24