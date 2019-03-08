Advanced search

OMD 40th anniversary greatest hits tour date announced for Watford

PUBLISHED: 15:16 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 11 March 2019

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will play Watford Colosseum as part of their 40th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour. Picture: Supplied by Watford Colosseum.

Supplied by Watford Colosseum

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will play a gig in Hertfordshire as part of the UK leg of their Souvenir – 40th Anniversary Greatest Hits Tour.

The pioneering electronic music group from Merseyside will play a concert at Watford Colosseum on Wednesday, November 13.

OMD co-founders Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys are best known for 1980s hits Enola Gay, Electricty, Messages, Souvenir, Joan of Arc and Maid of Orleans (The Waltz Joan of Arc).

They also enjoyed top 10 singles in the 1990s with Sailing on the Seven Seas and Pandora’s Box (It’s a Long, Long Way).

OMD will play their biggest hits and some rarely played early material on this year’s anniversary tour.

Tickets for the band’s UK dates go on general sale Thursday, March 14 at 9am.

The tour announcement comes as part of another exciting instalment of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations which has seen the reissue of their first four classic albums on 180g vinyl, mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, and housed in their original iconic die-cut sleeves designed by the legendary Peter Saville.

“Electronic music is our language,” says Andy McCluskey. “It’s how we talk.”

The band were formed in 1978 by teenage friends Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys.

They quickly became electro-pioneers with a string of hit albums released throughout the 1980s, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups.

“We’re at our best when we’re in a room together, working,” adds Paul Humphreys.

“That’s when the sparks and ideas happen. It’s the same now as it ever was.”

Last year, OMD played two acclaimed concerts at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Both October shows sold out and featured orchestral arrangements of many of OMD’s biggest hits.

These shows coincided with the anniversary of OMD’s first ever gig, which took place at legendary Liverpool club Eric’s in October 1978.

The celebrations have also spawned a special 40th anniversary book, which tells the story of OMD from the garage beginnings right through to the latest sell out tours.

It features memories from band members, other musical artists that they have influenced, famous admirers and loyal fans.

Tickets for OMD’s 40 years - Greatest Hits concert at Watford Colosseum, in Rickmansworth Road, cost £42 and £49.50. Doors open at 7pm.

• To book tickets, visit www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

