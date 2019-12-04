How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6. Supplied by Mara Publicity

Tickets for Michael Bublé's outdoor concert at Hatfield House go on sale this week.

Michael Buble will play Hatfield House next summer

AEG Presents An Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26 as part of a summer 2020 tour of beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Doors to the Hertfordshire stately home will open at 6pm on the day of the show, with the concert starting at 7.45pm.

There will be no support on the night.

Michael returns to the UK in July and August for very special outdoor shows in some of the most stunning venues across the country. Tickets on sale 9am Friday. https://t.co/AKwB8IzHqV pic.twitter.com/xeDBFBTgyn — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 3, 2019

WHEN ARE MICHAEL BUBLE TICKETS ON SALE?

Presale tickets for Michael Bublé's summer dates will be available from AEG at AXS.com from 9am on Thursday, December 5.

Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning global megastar in Hatfield will go on general sale on Friday, December 6 at 9am.

Michael Bublé's 2020 summer tour will visit Hatfield House

HOW MUCH DO TICKETS COST?

General admission standing tickets cost £70, plus fees.

Gold Circle standing tickets at the front are priced a whopping £175, plus fees.

According to organisers, once purchased, tickets cannot be exchanged, refunded or returned unless the event is cancelled.

Car parking will be available to buy closer to the event date

WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS FROM?

Tickets will be available via www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/michael-buble and at AXS.com and from Ticketmaster.

Authorised ticket agents are AXS and Ticketmaster.

For more information, plus T&Cs, visit https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/buble-faqs/

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2020 TOUR DATES:

JULY 2020

Friday, July 24: Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday, July 26: Hatfield House

Tuesday, July 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday, July 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday, July 31: Warwick Castle.

AUGUST 2020

Saturday, August 1: Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday, August 2: Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday, August 4: Exeter Powderham Castle

Wednesday, August 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday, August 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove.