How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert
PUBLISHED: 20:08 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 04 December 2019
Supplied by Mara Publicity
Tickets for Michael Bublé's outdoor concert at Hatfield House go on sale this week.
AEG Presents An Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26 as part of a summer 2020 tour of beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.
Doors to the Hertfordshire stately home will open at 6pm on the day of the show, with the concert starting at 7.45pm.
There will be no support on the night.
WHEN ARE MICHAEL BUBLE TICKETS ON SALE?
Presale tickets for Michael Bublé's summer dates will be available from AEG at AXS.com from 9am on Thursday, December 5.
Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning global megastar in Hatfield will go on general sale on Friday, December 6 at 9am.
HOW MUCH DO TICKETS COST?
General admission standing tickets cost £70, plus fees.
Gold Circle standing tickets at the front are priced a whopping £175, plus fees.
According to organisers, once purchased, tickets cannot be exchanged, refunded or returned unless the event is cancelled.
Car parking will be available to buy closer to the event date
WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS FROM?
Tickets will be available via www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/michael-buble and at AXS.com and from Ticketmaster.
Authorised ticket agents are AXS and Ticketmaster.
For more information, plus T&Cs, visit https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/buble-faqs/
HERE IS A FULL LIST OF MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2020 TOUR DATES:
JULY 2020
Friday, July 24: Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday, July 26: Hatfield House
Tuesday, July 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday, July 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday, July 31: Warwick Castle.
AUGUST 2020
Saturday, August 1: Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday, August 2: Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday, August 4: Exeter Powderham Castle
Wednesday, August 5: Cardiff Castle
Friday, August 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove.