Advanced search

Updated

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

PUBLISHED: 20:08 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 04 December 2019

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Supplied by Mara Publicity

Tickets for Michael Bublé's outdoor concert at Hatfield House go on sale this week.

Michael Buble will play Hatfield House next summerMichael Buble will play Hatfield House next summer

AEG Presents An Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26 as part of a summer 2020 tour of beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Doors to the Hertfordshire stately home will open at 6pm on the day of the show, with the concert starting at 7.45pm.

There will be no support on the night.

WHEN ARE MICHAEL BUBLE TICKETS ON SALE?

Presale tickets for Michael Bublé's summer dates will be available from AEG at AXS.com from 9am on Thursday, December 5.

Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning global megastar in Hatfield will go on general sale on Friday, December 6 at 9am.

Michael Bublé's 2020 summer tour will visit Hatfield HouseMichael Bublé's 2020 summer tour will visit Hatfield House

HOW MUCH DO TICKETS COST?

General admission standing tickets cost £70, plus fees.

Gold Circle standing tickets at the front are priced a whopping £175, plus fees.

According to organisers, once purchased, tickets cannot be exchanged, refunded or returned unless the event is cancelled.

Car parking will be available to buy closer to the event date

WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS FROM?

Tickets will be available via www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/michael-buble and at AXS.com and from Ticketmaster.

Authorised ticket agents are AXS and Ticketmaster.

For more information, plus T&Cs, visit https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/buble-faqs/

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2020 TOUR DATES:

JULY 2020

Friday, July 24: Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday, July 26: Hatfield House

Tuesday, July 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday, July 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday, July 31: Warwick Castle.

AUGUST 2020

Saturday, August 1: Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday, August 2: Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday, August 4: Exeter Powderham Castle

Wednesday, August 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday, August 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Welwyn exit Herts Charity Shield with tepid performance against Tring Athletic

Jay Rolfe missed a penalty as Welwyn Garden City lost to Tring Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First win can be used to help Leopards in future contests says coach Baker

Hafeez Abdul in action for Leopards against Liverpool in the National Basketball League Division Once clash at Oaklands Sportszone. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists