Michael Bublé reschedules Hatfield House gig to summer 2021

Michael Buble will play Hatfield House next summer Supplied

Michael Bublé, who was due to perform at Hatfield House this July, has rescheduled his UK tour to summer 2021.

An Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield House has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The Grammy winnner was set to perform at the Hertfordshire estate on Sunday, July 26 as part of a 2020 UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

However, the Haven’t Met You Yet star has had to cancel those concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chart-topping 44-year-old Canadian crooner will now perform at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

All tickets for the original tour will remain valid for the 2021 dates.

Due to Covid-19 it is not possible to play the UK Summer Shows this year. We have rescheduled all the dates to next July and can't wait to see you in 2021. All tickets are still valid, see you there! Full details here: https://t.co/ARS81ugfQE pic.twitter.com/lpP1hs84yd — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 28, 2020

Crazy Love singer Michael Bublé tweeted: “Due to COVID-19 it is not possible to play the UK summer shows this year.

“We have rescheduled all the dates to next July and can’t wait to see you in 2021.

“All tickets are still valid, see you there!”

The ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour 2021 will start on Friday, July 9 at Powderham Castle in Exeter, and will then visit Leeds’ Harewood House on July 13, Blickling Hall in Norfolk on July 15, and Bath Royal Crescent on July 16 and July 17.

Michael Buble will bring his rescheduled summer tour to Hatfield House on Sunday, July 25, 2021 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj Michael Buble will bring his rescheduled summer tour to Hatfield House on Sunday, July 25, 2021 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

The rescheduled tour will then visit cricket grounds in Hove (July 19) and Derby (July 20), before gigs at Cardiff Castle on July 22 and Warwick Castle on July 23.

Michael Bublé’s 2021 UK tour will finish with shows at Hatfield House on July 25 and Emirates Riverside Durham on Tuesday, July 27.

For full details, visit www.michaelbuble.com

Michael Buble's rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates Michael Buble's rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates