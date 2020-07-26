Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert
PUBLISHED: 09:09 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 03 December 2019
Photo Credit: Evaan Kheraj
Chart-topping Canadian singer Michael Bublé will play a huge outdoor concert in Hatfield next year.
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will play an open-air show at Hatfield House in the summer.
Currently in the middle of a major UK arena tour, the Haven't Met You Yet star will be performing in Hatfield on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
The global superstar will be bringing his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour to stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the UK for a series of summer gigs.
As well as Hatfield House on July 26, he will be appearing at places such as Bath Royal Crescent, the Blickling Estate in Norfolk, Warwick Castle, Cardiff Castle in Wales, Exeter's Powderham Castle, and Emirates Riverside cricket ground in Durham.
This is the first time that Michael, 44, has taken his show to these stunning, historic venues.
Tickets for all dates go on sale at 9am this Friday, December 6.
One of the best entertainers in the world, the "irresistibly big-hearted" performer oozes charisma, velvety vocals and smooth moves.
He has already completed six sold-out world tours, and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.
Michael Bublé's latest album, Love, has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award in the category of 'Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album'.
The Canadian crooner has previously won four Grammy Awards, and topped the UK album charts four times, with Crazy Love, Christmas, To Be Loved, and only last month with most recent release Love.
Love includes classic tracks such as When I Fall in Love, Unforgettable and Help Me Make It Through the Night.
Hatfield House is best known as Queen Elizabeth I's childhood home.
More recently it has become a popular destination for filmmakers.
The Oscar-winning movie The Favourite starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone was almost exclusively shot on location at the Hertfordshire estate.
The country park has also hosted a series of concerts, with Sir Elton John playing Hatfield House in 2011.
That gig by the legendary Rocket Man singer was part of the Jacobean mansion's 400th anniversary celebrations.
In recent years Hatfield House has hosted a number of all-day festivals - most notably family folk event Folk by the Oak, and pop punk and alternative music festival Slam Dunk.
There have also been a number of other music events held in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.
The xx headlined their own Night + Day London festival at Hatfield House in June 2013.
Sir Cliff Richard also performed at Hatfield House in 2013.
UB40, Status Quo, and Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have also held concerts in Hatfield Park, which is also the scene of the annual Battle Proms picnic proms.
Earlier this year the Jonas Brothers spent a weekend in Hatfield filming the video for their comeback single Sucker.
Brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas were joined by Priyanka Chopra and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner for the shoot.
Michael Bublé will be the first major act to headline their own concert at Hatfield House since Status Quo.
Tickets for An Evening with Michael Bublé go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6 and are available at aegpresents.co.uk
HERE IS A FULL LIST OF MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2020 TOUR DATES:
JULY 2020
Friday, July 24: Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday, July 26: Hatfield House
Tuesday,July 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday, July 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday, July 31: Warwick Castle
AUGUST 2020
Saturday, August 1: Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday, August 2: Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday, August 4: Exeter Powderham Castle
Wednesday, August 5: Cardiff Castle
Friday, August 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove.