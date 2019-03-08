Marty Wilde still rocking in his 80s

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications Supplied by Deacon Communications

Original rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde will perform in St Albans as part of his 80th birthday tour.

The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show arrives at The Alban Arena in St Albans, celebrating the 80th birthday of Marty Wilde The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show arrives at The Alban Arena in St Albans, celebrating the 80th birthday of Marty Wilde

The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show returns to The Alban Arena on Sunday, June 16 with the tour marking Marty's 80th birthday.

The dad of Kids in America star Kim Wilde has been performing since the late 1950s.

And joining him at the Arena will be Eden Kane, Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as well as very special guest Little Miss Sixties, Nancy Ann Lee.

The late 50s and early 60s were without doubt some of the most exciting and important years in the history of music.

With the arrival of rock 'n' roll, a whole new pop culture was born.

Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Eden and Mike, teen idols of their day, show us how rock 'n' roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.

The show includes hits such as A Teenager In Love, Rubber Ball, Donna, I Don't Know Why, Well I Ask You, Don't You Think It's Time, The Sunshine of Your Smile, Venus In Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, and many more.

Tickets cost £31.50 and £29.50.

● Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

