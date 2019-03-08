Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Marty Wilde still rocking in his 80s

PUBLISHED: 15:13 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 02 June 2019

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Supplied by Deacon Communications

Original rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde will perform in St Albans as part of his 80th birthday tour.

The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show arrives at The Alban Arena in St Albans, celebrating the 80th birthday of Marty WildeThe Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show arrives at The Alban Arena in St Albans, celebrating the 80th birthday of Marty Wilde

The Solid Gold Rock 'n' Roll Show returns to The Alban Arena on Sunday, June 16 with the tour marking Marty's 80th birthday.

The dad of Kids in America star Kim Wilde has been performing since the late 1950s.

And joining him at the Arena will be Eden Kane, Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as well as very special guest Little Miss Sixties, Nancy Ann Lee.

The late 50s and early 60s were without doubt some of the most exciting and important years in the history of music.

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon CommunicationsRock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

With the arrival of rock 'n' roll, a whole new pop culture was born.

Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Eden and Mike, teen idols of their day, show us how rock 'n' roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.

The show includes hits such as A Teenager In Love, Rubber Ball, Donna, I Don't Know Why, Well I Ask You, Don't You Think It's Time, The Sunshine of Your Smile, Venus In Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, and many more.

Tickets cost £31.50 and £29.50.

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde.Picture: Supplied by Deacon CommunicationsRock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde.Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon CommunicationsRock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Led Zeppelin tribute band to rock St Albans

Hats off To Led Zeppelin play The Alban Arena in St Albans

Fisherman’s Friends coming to St Albans screen

You can seen movie Fisherman's Friends on screen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Marty Wilde still rocking in his 80s

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Have I Got News For You star to improvise at The Alban Arena

Paul Merton and his Impro Chums are coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists