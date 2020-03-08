Advanced search

Go Back to the 80s with Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp

PUBLISHED: 14:09 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 08 March 2020

Martin Kemp brings his Back to the 80s club night to Watford. Picture: supplied by Sonic PR

Spandau Ballet and EastEnders star Martin Kemp will be bringing the 80s back to Hertfordshire.

Martin Kemp's Back To The 80s club night can be enjoyed at PRYZM in Watford on Saturday, March 14.

This will be the Spandau Ballet star's first Back To The 80s DJ set at the nightclub.

Following a string of rapturously received shows around the country throughout 2019, the former EastEnders favourite will be spinning all the best hits from a seminal pop era.

As the hitmaker behind Gold, True and countless other classics, it's safe to say Martin knows a thing or two about what was a truly trailblazing decade for pop music.

Speaking about his current Back To The 80s tour, Martin said: "It's amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!"

Alongside his famous role as bassist in the iconic new wave outfit Spandau Ballet, who have sold millions of records worldwide, Martin is also a huge TV personality.

He has starred in the likes of movie The Krays and BBC soap Eastenders.

Martin also hit the headlines with his memorable appearances on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year, and with his famous son Roman on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fancy dress is encouraged, so dig out those leg warmers and join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980s.

Tickets are on sale via www.seetickets.com/event/martin-kemp-ultimate-back-to-the-80s-dj-party-/pryzm/1469121

