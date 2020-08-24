Advanced search

Los Pacaminos live concert at hit at Hatfield House

24 August, 2020 - 13:14
Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young playing a live concert at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews

John Andrews

Live music in socially safe surroundings returned to the borough on Sunday with an outdoor concert in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Los Pacaminos played a gig at The Screen Space in Hatfield Park on Sunday evening.

The tequila-loving Tex-Mex band features Hertfordshire-based 1980s Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) chart-topping singer Paul Young among their ranks.

The seven amigos were delighted to be back on stage in front of an audience.

Likewise, ticket holders were overjoyed to finally set a live concert again and have the chance to dance in their ‘social circles’ marked out on the ground.

After the gig, Los Pacaminos posted on the band’s Instagram page: “HUGE thanks to all of you who joined us at the weekend at @concert_atthekings and at @thescreenspace, @hatfield_house

“It was so good to be back on stage and even better to see you all enjoying it.”

