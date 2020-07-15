Live Nation cancel drive-in concert series planned for Welwyn Hatfield

The Utilita Live From The Drive-In concerts at Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire, have been cancelled by Live Nation.

A major drive-in concert and theatre series set to open in Hertfordshire next month has been cancelled by organisers.

Live Nation has cancelled its Utilita Live From The Drive-In concert series set for Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire.

Live Nation Entertainment was due to promote a programme of live concerts at Colesdale Farm in Northaw, near Potters Bar.

However, the Utilita Live From the Drive-In series has been dramatically cancelled by organisers over fears of localised lockdowns.

The drive-in shows were due to take place at 12 venues across the country, including Liverpool, Bolton, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Newmarket and Lincoln.

Northaw was the event’s ‘London’ venue, with Birmingham, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Teesside also on the tour.

It is with huge regret that everyone involved with the DRIVE IN team cannot proceed as planned this year for the 3 REWIND shows. Your safety is paramount, all tickets will be refunded from point of purchase, i wish you & your families health & happiness at all times. Toyah xxx — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) July 15, 2020

The opening Northaw concert was due to feature former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley on Thursday, August 6.

A statement from Live Nation this evening said: “The Live From The Drive-In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer.

“We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans.

“However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.

Absolutely gutted.

The 'Live from the Drive-In' shows have very sadly been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/njI2tatmVQ — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) July 15, 2020

“We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again.

“Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days.”

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall was due to play the series in Northaw on September 14.

She tweeted: “Absolutely gutted. The ‘Live from the Drive-In’ shows have very sadly been cancelled.”

Just heard this from Live Nation.... absolutely GUTTED !!!! pic.twitter.com/iDozC0OUgd — Embrace (@embrace) July 15, 2020

As well as concerts in the Welwyn Hatfield borough by acts as diverse as Tony Hadley, Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Russell Watson, The Lightning Seeds, Embrace and Gary Numan, the event was also due to stage theatre performances of musical SIX.

Extra performances of the West End hit were only announced this week, with a number of shows already sold out.

Producers of SIX the Musical are devastated at the news.

In a joint statement, SIX producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles said: “This devastating news has come out of blue and hit us all for six.

Important News for 'Live from the Drive-In' Ticket Holders

Please read statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zfZ1kN6xHn — SIX (@sixthemusical) July 15, 2020

“We are so sorry to disappoint the thousands of fans who have booked tickets and sold out many dates on the tour.

“It is also a sad day for our West End and UK Tour Queens who had already started rehearsals and our entire team of over 60 people who were all working so hard to deliver a spectacular show.

“Despite the Government announcing stage three of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden’s road map permitting performances outdoors with an audience, the planned tour was due to visit 12 cities, several of which have since been identified as emerging COVID infection hot spots.

“We know that ultimately there is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our company and the Six Queendom. We look forward to better times.”

The live concert series was also due to feature a Rewind Festival show featuring Toyah, Altered Images and Heaven 17.

Toyah tweeted today (Wednesday, July 15): “It is with huge regret that everyone involved with the DRIVE IN team cannot proceed as planned this year for the 3 REWIND shows.

“Your safety is paramount, all tickets will be refunded from point of purchase, I wish you & your families health & happiness at all times. Toyah xxx”