Little Mix’s Meerkat Music Uncancelled show filmed at Knebworth House

PUBLISHED: 10:44 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 24 August 2020

Knebworth House was the setting for Little Mix's Uncancelled Meerkat Music show. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House was the setting for Little Mix's Uncancelled Meerkat Music show. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House

Little Mix performed their Uncancelled show for Meerkat Music at Knebworth House.

Little Mix – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – filmed the BRIT Award-winning video for their 2018 number two hit Woman Like Me featuring American rapper Nicki Minaj at the Hertfordshire stately home.

And one of the world’s biggest girl groups returned to Knebworth House to record their virtual show for meerkat Aleksandr Orlov and Little Mix fans watching in their living rooms at home.

The performance was streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on Friday, and is still available to watch on the Meerkat YouTube channel until Thursday, September 3.

The YouTube video of the show has already been viewed more than 600,000 times.

The group opened the digital gig with Woman Like Me inside Knebworth House and also performed Break Up Song as they walked down the stately home’s staircase.

The 2011 X Factor winners then moved outside into the courtyard at night to sing Wings on an outdoor stage with the historic house as a backdrop.

They also performed a world premiere live performance of new single Holiday, as well Shout Out To My Ex complete with pyrotechnics outside, before returning indoors for an acoustic version of Touch.

Compare the Market account holders also have access to two exclusive additional tracks – How Ya Doin’? and number one hit Black Magic.

After the free online show, Compare The Market (@comparethemkt) tweeted: “Wow, what an evening! We Salute! you @LittleMix

“If you missed out on the incredible show by the biggest girlband in the world, or you want to simply watch it again, head on over to the Meerkat YouTube channel.”

The current custodian of Knebworth House, Henry Lytton Cobbold, tweeted: “Always wanted to do a @KnebworthHouse show in front of the house itself - fun to see @LittleMix do it.”

The concert show is available to watch at https://youtube.com/user/CompareTheMeerkat until Thursday, September 3, 2020.

