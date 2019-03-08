Advanced search

'Let's buy Steve's sound system' fundraising concert in Hertford

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 07 October 2019

Hertford Music Festival's fundraising concert for Steve Hunt

Supplied by Kev Saunders

Musicians are banding together for a fundraising concert in Hertford.

Seven local bands, including The Real McKoys, Quivering Lip and Los Ladrones, will be playing a benefit gig at the Hertford House Hotel Underground Lounge on Saturday, October 12, from 4pm to 2am.

They will all be using terminally ill sound engineer Steve Hunt's 16,000 watt sound system.

The aim of the day is to fund Hertford Music Festival buying Steve Hunt's PA and lighting systems for the county town, so that all local musicians - and the public - continue to get the benefit of them.

Organiser Kev Saunders, co-chairman of Hertford Music Festival, said: "As many readers will know, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer early in the year, our friend and colleague Steve Hunt hadn't expected to be with us for this year's Musical Mystery Tour - but he was.

"And so were both of his rather marvellous, rather old-school PA systems.

"Now, I think the British understatement would be to say, 'Steve's prognosis ain't great'."

'On a practical level, Steve urgently needs to sell all his equipment.

"And who better, we thought, to be its proud owner than Hertford's amazing musical community!

"So, musicians and gig-goers alike, we're all banding together for Steve."

Appearing throughout the day will be the likes of Exaggerators, Object and Maxx Palmer, with a DJ set from Kev Saunders rounding off the night.

"Because although it would be ridiculous to imagine a load of us showing off - and people paying to watch - could stop something terrible happening, it isn't ridiculous to turn up and show solidarity," explained organiser Kev.

He added: "The idea is that we'll continue using Steve's monster system to make local bands sound awesome for years to come in the name of Arundell Audio - that's Steve by the way - and a fitting and lasting memorial."

Tickets cost £10, or £12 on the door if there are any left.

Get tickets now at https://billetto.co.uk/e/let-s-buy-steve-s-sound-systems-for-hertford-fundraiser-tickets-383701/

