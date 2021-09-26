Kim Wilde reschedules Greatest Hits Tour dates

Kids In America singer Kim Wilde has postponed her 2020 Greatest Hits tour and it will now take place in September 2021. Picture: Supplied by Hush PR Supplied by Hush PR

Kim Wilde has rescheduled her 2020 Greatest Hits tour until next year.

The Kids in America singer who lives in Hertfordshire was due to play a string of dates across the country this September, including a London gig at the Palladium.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the You Came and You Keep Me Hangin’ On star to put back the shows until next year.

The Palladium concert will now take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The rescheduled tour news was announced on Kim Wilde’s website.

Due to the on-going social distancing measures, it is with regret that we have to announce the postponement of our Greatest Hits Tour. We can't wait to come back and play for you all, but the timing has to be right to keep everyone safe.See you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/4G7t4MjPth — Kim Wilde (@kimwilde) June 5, 2020

Existing 2020 tickets will be valid for the new dates.

A tweet on Chequered Love star Kim’s official Twitter feed @kimwilde read: “Due to the ongoing social distancing measures, it is with regret that we have to announce the postponement of our Greatest Hits Tour.

“We can’t wait to come back and play for you all, but the timing has to be right to keep everyone safe. See you in 2021!”

China Crisis, best known for hits Wishful Thinking and King in a Catholic Style, are Kim’s special guests on the tour.

For more details, and to book concert tickets, visit www.kimwilde.com