Katie set for another Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:27 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 10 September 2020

Katie Kittermaster will be opening for Rick Astley at Knebworth's Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party. Picture: supplied

Katie Kittermaster will be opening for Rick Astley at Knebworth's Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party. Picture: supplied

supplied by Katie Kittermaster

This weekend sees a landmark ‘sign of the times’ drive-in music concert series being staged at Knebworth House.

The team behind Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival will bring their drive in Garden Party to Knebworth from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

And not only will music lovers enjoy household names such as headliners Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley, but the show will be opened by 19-year-old Katie Kittermaster, who bucked the trend during lockdown and was signed to record label, Revanche Records, a couple of months ago.

After supporting the Kaiser Chiefs at the weekend, Virgin Radio listeners will have heard Chris Evans tell his listeners on Monday that Katie has a great future ahead of her.

Turns out he was in the audience at Henley last weekend!

No stranger to huge stages, despite her teenage years, Katie completed two major national tours in 2019, opening for Lucy Spraggan and also Boyzlife – the collaboration of Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy – which took up much of the year.

These opportunities came hot on the heels of support slots for Jools Holland and Ronan Keating.

She supported Kaiser Chiefs and Soul II Soul last weekend at the Pub in the Park’s first Garden Party and is due to open for Gabrielle and Rick Astley at Knebworth.

Despite supporting these major acts, Katie has kept her feet on the ground.

Katie Kittermaster will be performing at this weekend's Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party at Knebworth. Picture: suppliedKatie Kittermaster will be performing at this weekend's Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party at Knebworth. Picture: supplied

“I’m really excited about performing at Knebworth, such an amazing venue and two great artists.

“I feel lucky to be on the line-up two weeks in a row.

“So crazy after five months of singing in my bedroom!

“My single ‘One of A Kind’ was released last week so it’s perfect timing.

“The song holds the looking glass under a long-term relationship in your teens and the quandary of knowing you need to let go.

“It’s something a lot of people can hopefully relate to. Because there are so many songs about being heartbroken, but the other side of the break-up is rarely spoken about.”

Katie added: “For me, songwriting is almost like writing a journal and sometimes it takes writing a song to work out how I am feeling.

“Writing ‘One of a Kind’ made me realise that the shoe being on the other foot can be equally as upsetting, as you never want to hurt somebody that you care about.”

For more on Katie Kittermaster, visit her website at https://www.katiekittermaster.com

