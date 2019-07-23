Jonas Brothers video filmed in Hatfield up for coveted MTV Video Music Awards

A pop music video filmed in Hatfield earlier this year has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jonas Brothers shot the video for their comeback single Sucker at Hatfield House in February.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were joined on the shoot by their respective wives and partners, Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and American reality television personality Danielle Jonas.

The brothers' first single from new album Happiness Begins reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in America and the top five in the UK.

Sucker, which features both the interior of Hatfield House and the Jacobean mansion's gardens, is up for Video of the Year at the VMAs on Monday.

It is up against Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', 21 Savage featuring J. Cole's 'a lot', Billie Eilish single 'bad guy, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus with Old Town Road (Remix), and Taylor Swift hit You Need to Calm Down.

Sucker is also one of tracks up for VMAs in both the Song of the Year and Best Pop categories.

Following the Sucker video's release in March, Sarah Cardall-Spawforth, senior operations manager at Hatfield House, told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "It was both an exciting and challenging project to be involved in and one that we are proud to have been a part of.

"It was a fast-paced project that required the involvement of many of the Hatfield House team to ensure that priceless items of furniture and artwork were moved safely and protected."

The Sucker video was filmed over a single weekend in February.

Sarah Cardall-Spawforth added: "Fortunately the English winter weather was on the side of the Jonas Brothers, director Anthony Mandler and crew as the sun shone for the majority of the filming that took place outside, although it was still a little chilly!"

As well as the entire Sucker promo being filmed in secret at Hatfield House, scenes from Hollywood icon Rob Lowe's recent ITV crime drama series Wild Bill were also shot on location in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Sarah Cardall-Spawforth added: "It was wonderful to welcome the talented cast and crew of Wild Bill to Hatfield House this year.

"Having the Hollywood legend Rob Lowe and Rachael Stirling here was exciting for all those involved."

The 2019 VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday, August 26.

Since its inception in 1984, the VMAs honour the year's most celebrated music videos.

