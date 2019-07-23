Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jonas Brothers video filmed in Hatfield up for coveted MTV Video Music Awards

PUBLISHED: 21:52 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 24 August 2019

Jonas Brothers filmed the video for single Sucker at Hatfield House. Picture: Peggy Sirota

Jonas Brothers filmed the video for single Sucker at Hatfield House. Picture: Peggy Sirota

Peggy Sirota

A pop music video filmed in Hatfield earlier this year has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jonas Brothers filmed the video for their comeback single Sucker at Hatfield House, with the Hertfordshire stately home featuring on the single's coverJonas Brothers filmed the video for their comeback single Sucker at Hatfield House, with the Hertfordshire stately home featuring on the single's cover

Jonas Brothers shot the video for their comeback single Sucker at Hatfield House in February.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were joined on the shoot by their respective wives and partners, Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and American reality television personality Danielle Jonas.

The brothers' first single from new album Happiness Begins reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in America and the top five in the UK.

Sucker, which features both the interior of Hatfield House and the Jacobean mansion's gardens, is up for Video of the Year at the VMAs on Monday.

It is up against Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', 21 Savage featuring J. Cole's 'a lot', Billie Eilish single 'bad guy, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus with Old Town Road (Remix), and Taylor Swift hit You Need to Calm Down.

Sucker is also one of tracks up for VMAs in both the Song of the Year and Best Pop categories.

Following the Sucker video's release in March, Sarah Cardall-Spawforth, senior operations manager at Hatfield House, told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "It was both an exciting and challenging project to be involved in and one that we are proud to have been a part of.

"It was a fast-paced project that required the involvement of many of the Hatfield House team to ensure that priceless items of furniture and artwork were moved safely and protected."

Hatfield House from the air. Picture: Hatfield HouseHatfield House from the air. Picture: Hatfield House

The Sucker video was filmed over a single weekend in February.

Sarah Cardall-Spawforth added: "Fortunately the English winter weather was on the side of the Jonas Brothers, director Anthony Mandler and crew as the sun shone for the majority of the filming that took place outside, although it was still a little chilly!"

As well as the entire Sucker promo being filmed in secret at Hatfield House, scenes from Hollywood icon Rob Lowe's recent ITV crime drama series Wild Bill were also shot on location in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Sarah Cardall-Spawforth added: "It was wonderful to welcome the talented cast and crew of Wild Bill to Hatfield House this year.

"Having the Hollywood legend Rob Lowe and Rachael Stirling here was exciting for all those involved."

The 2019 VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday, August 26.

Since its inception in 1984, the VMAs honour the year's most celebrated music videos.

Jonas Brothers' video for single Sucker is up for a VMAs award Picture: Peggy SirotaJonas Brothers' video for single Sucker is up for a VMAs award Picture: Peggy Sirota

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Jonas Brothers video filmed in Hatfield up for coveted MTV Video Music Awards

Jonas Brothers filmed the video for single Sucker at Hatfield House. Picture: Peggy Sirota

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Over £7,000 raised for cancer by golfers 72 hole challenge

Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford finished. Picture: Supplied.

Win number two for in-form Brocket Hall golfer Todd Clements

Todd Clements of Brocket Hall Golf Club won his second PGA EuroPro title of the season. Picture: PGA EUROPRO TOUR

New nursing scholarship launched in memory of Knebworth community nurse

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson with his daughter Anna Carey, who lost her battle with cancer aged 31. Photo courtesy of Willow.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists