James Morrison ready to go wild at Down Hall concert

James Morrison will be appearing live at Down Hall Hotel & Spa. Picture: supplied by Azalea Supplied by Azalea

Singer-songwriter James Morrison plays Live at Down Hall next weekend on Father's Day.

Live at Down Hall take place at Down Hall Hotel & Spa in Hatfield Heath, Essex, just across the county border from Sawbridgeworth and Bishop's Stortford.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra headline on Saturday, June 15, with James Morrison playing the following evening on Sunday, June 16 - Father's Day.

We caught up with You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, Broken Strings and My Love Goes On star James Morrison ahead of the concert.

James Morrison is relishing the chance to get in touch with his wild side again ahead of his appearance at Down Hall.

The popular singer-songwriter - with two number one albums, a BRIT Award and more than 7million worldwide sales to his name - returned to the limelight after a four-year absence with his hit album You're Stronger Than You Know.

He will perform on Sunday, June 16 at the inaugural open-air event in the countryside setting of Down Hall's grounds, with Jools Holland set to wow the crowds at the same venue on the Essex/Hertfordshire border 24 hours earlier.

But after experiencing the special atmosphere of previous open-air events during his stellar career, Morrison knows there is something unique about these types of concerts.

He said: "I love doing these sorts of shows. I used to do these forest shows for the Forestry Commission so ever since then, I love doing shows outside.

"You just get a different atmosphere when you can see the sky!

"It was a good few years ago, but I played at Thetford and some other forest venues.

"There was a small stage brought in and we were surrounded by woodland.

"It was like a really small festival with different acts, so there was a nice vibe to it.

"I think it will be something similar at Down Hall, so I'm really looking forward to it."

He added: "With inside venues, you are trying to create that ambience but outside, the nature definitely helps with that.

"I always think it feels a more soulful experience when you are outside - I don't know why - it just feels like you're living!

"Hopefully the sun will be shining and everyone has a great time. It's a historic building and a lovely setting.

"I played out in Cape Town recently at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden and it was amazing. It was some of the best scenery I've ever seen - it was a beautiful venue.

"It was like a massive Eden Project but without the domes.

"I'm not sure if they have quite the same thing at Down Hall - but I'm sure it will look great as it is and is another amazing venue to play at."

Morrison believes he has also assembled the best band he has ever played with as he taps into the British summer open-air festival vibe.

He said: "It's British summer time and it will be an amazing night at Down Hall.

"The band is the best band I've ever had and we are going to show what old school soul music is all about. We're going to smash it - I can't wait for it."

To book tickets to the event, visit www.liveatdownhall.co.uk/tickets/ or email live@downhall.co.uk