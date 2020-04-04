Video

James Morrison to perform online concert for charity Willow tonight

James Morrison will be performing a live concert for Willow on Instagram. Picture: supplied. Supplied by Azalea

Chart-topping singer James Morrison will perform an online concert on Instagram for Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow.

The You Give Me Something and Wonderful World star is due to play an exclusive set for Willow this evening (Sunday, April 5).

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, the Willow Foundation is dedicated to organising Special Days for seriously ill young adults aged between 16 and 40.

Charity supporter James Morrison will perform a #StayHome session for “wonderful” Willow on its Instagram page live from 8.30pm after the Queen’s message to the nation.

You can find Willow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/willowfoundation/

Willow posted on its social media channels: “Willow is proud to announce that we will be hosting an exclusive online concert from multi-award-winning singer songwriter @jamesmorrisonok, live this Sunday at 8.30pm on Instagram!

“To watch the show, join us on our Instagram Live on Sunday, see you there!”

James Morrison tweeted on April 3: “People! I’ll be playing a few songs on Instagram live this Sunday night in support of the wonderful Willow Foundation.

“Go follow them at @willowfoundation and I’ll see you there on Sunday. Stay safe x”

Going to make it 8:30pm because of the Queen's speech at 8. See you then! https://t.co/KLnK2eqwp8 — James Morrison (@JamesMorrisonOK) April 4, 2020

The concert was due to start at 8pm but has been put back half an hour.

The singer-songwriter tweeted yesterday: “Going to make it 8.30pm because of the Queen’s speech at 8. See you then!”

Morrison’s top 10 hits include debut single You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, I Won’t Let You Go, You Make It Real, and Broken Strings featuring Nelly Furtado.

His debut album, Undiscovered, topped the UK charts, and he also scored a number one with third album The Awakening.

Like many other charities, coronavirus has had a devastating impact on Willow’s fundraising events and activities.

Its Special Days are temporarily on hold.

But the team at the Welwyn Garden City-based charity are determined to find alternative ways for supporters to still help to raise vital funds for future Special Days.

Visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk for more on Willow.