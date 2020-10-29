Herts Jazz concerts back at the Maltings Theatre

Live Herts Jazz concerts return to the Maltings Theatre in St Albans this weekend.

This Sunday – November 1 – sees the first jazz gig at the St Albans venue since lockdown.

Herts Jazz patron Art Themen will team up with rising star Alex Clarke for the club’s first gig back.

The accompanying trio is the nucleus of Clark Tracey’s current sextet, with Will Barry on piano and James Owston on bass,

The following Sunday sees John Etheridge due to perform at the Maltings.

The November 8 gig was originally postponed from earlier in the year.

Organisers have added the formidable Dave Newton on piano and the superb Alec Dankworth on bass for the sold-out performance.

On Sunday, November 15, tenor sax man Brandon Allen will play compositions of Thelonious Monk in the company of aficionados of his music.

Joining Allen will be Tim Lapthorne on piano, Arnie Somogyi on bass and Clark Tracey on drums.

The Nigel Price Quartet is currently due at the Maltings on Sunday, November 22.

Joining guitarist Nigel Price are Ross Stanley on Hammond Organ, Laura Klain on drums, and Tony Kofi on tenor.

Nigel will be performing at the club with a line-up currently on a UK tour in a tribute to the great Wes Montgomery.

Completing November’s gig programme on Sunday, November 29 is Stan Tracey’s Dylan Thomas suites.

Simon Allen (saxes), Bruce Boardman (piano), Andrew Cleyndert (bass), Clark Tracey (drums) and Ben Tracey (narrator) will present not only A Child’s Xmas In Wales, but also Stan Tracey’s classic Under Milk Wood.

Both suites feature Stan’s grandson, Ben, narrating excerpts from the Dylan Thomas plays.

All bands will play between 7.30pm and 9.30pm with a 15-minute intermission. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are available in advance only, via http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/book-tickets, or phone 0333 666 4466.

The Maltings Theatre has been staging live performances post-lockdown for some time now, and has a mature COVID-19 risk management regime.

Read http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/covid-19 carefully, and follow all the guidance to help keep everyone safe.