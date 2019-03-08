Advanced search

Herts Jazz concerts to move to Sunday nights in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:31 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 25 March 2019

John Warren will appear at Herts Jazz's first Sunday night gig at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Supplied by Herts Jazz.

Supplied by Herts Jazz

Herts Jazz concerts are moving to Sundays from next month.

The first Sunday night show at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans will feature the John Warren Nonet on April 7.

The John Warren Nonet comprises some of the top players on the British scene performing conductor John’s exciting, swinging and melodious compositions.

Initiated by a commission from the Jazz Nursery in 2016, the group gave the first performance of AwhereAbout – a four-part suite inspired by Canadian Warren’s homeland – at the Golden Hinde and have subsequently performed at the Vortex, Jazz at the Karamel, and The Spice of Life as part of the 2016 EFG London Jazz Festival.

Joining John will be Steve Fishwick on trumpet, Sam Brasher on alto, Pete Hurt on tenor, Owen Dawson on trombone, Sam Rapley on bass clarinet, Nick Costley-White on guitar, Alcyona Mick on piano, Dave Whitfield on bass, and Dave Hamblett on drums.

A Herts Jazz spokesperson described it as “a great start to our Sunday gigs at the Maltings”.

Advance tickets cost £11 members, £14 concessions and £15 full.

Walk-ups are £14 members, £17 concessions and £18 full.

The gig on Sunday, April 7 starts at 7.30pm.

Book online at www.hertsjazz.co.uk/current-season, email info@ovotheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Established in 1969, Herts Jazz moved to the Maltings Arts Theatre from Campus West in Welwyn Garden City last year.

The 9th Herts Jazz Festival will take place at the Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop’s Stortford from September 27 to September 29.

• For more information about Herts Jazz Club, see www.hertsjazz.co.uk

Herts Jazz concerts to move to Sunday nights in St Albans

