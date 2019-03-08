Advanced search

Damon Brown Quintet to play Herts Jazz concert

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 08 April 2019

The Damon Brown Quintet will play Herts Jazz at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Supplied by Herts Jazz Club.

Supplied by Herts Jazz Club.

A top trumpet player will bring his quintet to Herts Jazz next weekend for a concert.

Damon Brown will play the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans on Sunday, April 14.

A composer whose ‘Killer Shrimp’ group won a Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best Jazz Ensemble in 2007, not to mention a nomination for Best CD, Damon Brown has spent years living abroad, exploring his craft.

The journey has yielded more than musical inspiration, with many international collaborations ensuing, such as the regular quintet that he co-leads with New York sax virtuoso Steve Grossman.

His warm, fluent style with a fine rhythmic sense has won him sideman roles with such artists as Benny Golson, Dave Liebman, Doug Raney and many more. Appearing with Damon in St Albans will be Christian Brewer on alto, Leon Greening on piano, Adam King on bass, and Clark Tracey on drums.

Advance tickets cost £11 members, £12 concessions and £13 full.

Tickets on the night are £12 members, £13 concessions and £15 full.

Book online at www.hertsjazz.co.uk/current-season

Established in 1969, Herts Jazz is celebrating 50 years of bringing the genre’s top names to the county.

The club moved from its Campus West base in Welwyn Garden City last year and weekly gigs now take place at the Maltings Arts Theatre on Sunday nights.

Meanwhile, the 9th Herts Jazz Festival will this year take place at the Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop’s Stortford from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29 .

• For more information about Herts Jazz Club, see www.hertsjazz.co.uk

