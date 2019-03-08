Advanced search

Hertfordshire Chorus to perform Mendelssohn's Elijah at St Albans Cathedral concert

PUBLISHED: 13:20 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 09 October 2019

Hertfordshire Chorus will sing at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertfordshire Chorus will sing at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: DANNY LOO

Following a recent performance in Poland, the Hertfordshire Chorus will be singing in more familiar surroundings in St Albans later this month.

The choir, which rehearses in Welwyn Garden City, will be performing at St Albans Cathedral on Saturday, October 19 at 7.30pm.

Fresh from a busy September singing Porgy and Bess at an international festival in Wroclaw, Poland, followed by Fauré's Requiem at the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival, Hertfordshire Chorus and conductor David Temple will be raising the Cathedral roof with Mendlessohn's Elijah.

One of the most loved and dramatic choral works in the repertoire, Elijah uses stories from the Old Testament, such as a battle of the Gods and the resurrection of a dead boy.

It has an easy appeal as well as angelic and stirring choruses.

Featuring four first-class soloists and the London Orchestra da Camera, it should be a memorable evening in glorious surroundings.

Elijah was first performed to an audience of 2,000 in Birmingham Town Hall on August 26, 1846.

The concert was an unprecedented success for Mendelssohn.

He wrote afterwards: "No work of mine went so admirably the first time of execution, or was received with such enthusiasm by both the musicians and the audience."

Tickets cost £25, £20, £16, £12, and £5 under-18s and students.

Tickets are available from the box office at St Albans Cathedral on 01727 890290, via www.stalbanscathedral.org or online at www.hertfordshirechorus.org.uk

