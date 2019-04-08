M People star Heather Small to make St Albans audience feel Proud

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. The voice of M People will be performing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

If you are looking for One Night In Heaven, Heather Small – the unmistakable voice of M People – will be bringing her current UK tour to St Albans this Easter.

Having graced the main stage at Knebworth’s inaugural Cool Britannia Festival last summer, the singer-songwriter will be appearing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Easter Sunday, April 21.

The soul diva is best known as lead singer of Moving On Up hitmakers M People.

As part of the group, hits such as One Night In Heaven, Open Your Heart and Search For The Hero and albums like Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco aided Heather to become one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s.

The band won the Best British Dance Act Award at the BRITS in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for second album Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since enjoyed great success with two solo albums.

And the title track of her Proud album has gone on to become the soundtrack to a whole host of very special events, including London’s successful 2012 Olympic bid, the 60th anniversary of VE Day in Trafalgar Square, the launch of Queen Mary 2, the Tsunami Relief Concert, England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup celebrations, and the official ceremony marking the handover of the Olympic Games from Beijing to London.

Heather also enjoyed dancing her way into the public’s affections as a contestant in Series 6 of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing , and teamed up with singing sensations Anastacia and Lulu for the critically acclaimed Here Come The Girls arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

So what gives Heather the impetus to keep moving forward, to keep challenging herself, to keep trying new things and not resting on her laurels?

“If you got the feeling I do when I sing,” she smiles, “you’d understand.”

Tickets for Heather Small’s St Albans concert cost £28.50.

Front doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

• To book tickets, call the box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

