Led Zeppelin tribute band to rock St Albans

Hats off To Led Zeppelin play The Alban Arena in St Albans Supplied by Alban Arena

A tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time can be seen on stage in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the name suggests, Hats Off to Led Zeppelin pay homage to rock legends Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin have received many accolades over the years, most recently winning 'best Led Zeppelin' tribute for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards.

They were also named 'Best Tribute Band in the UK' in 2017, as voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

Now you can see them for yourself as they perform at The Alban Arena on Friday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Those who attended The Alban Arena's 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration evening last October will have already gotten a taste of this fantastic band.

Having played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Iron Maiden, Gerry & the Pacemakers, PJ Proby, Shaun Ryder and the Seahorses, as well as appearing in some of the West End's most enduring shows, including We Will Rock You, Tommy, Thriller Live, American Idiot, Jersey Boys, Dancing in the Streets and Buddy, these guys are a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night that you won't forget in a hurry.

Expect to hear Led Zep classics such as Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Kashmir and Ramble On among others.

Tickets cost £25 and £23.

● Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk