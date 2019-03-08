Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Led Zeppelin tribute band to rock St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:53 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 02 June 2019

Hats off To Led Zeppelin play The Alban Arena in St Albans

Hats off To Led Zeppelin play The Alban Arena in St Albans

Supplied by Alban Arena

A tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time can be seen on stage in St Albans.

As the name suggests, Hats Off to Led Zeppelin pay homage to rock legends Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin have received many accolades over the years, most recently winning 'best Led Zeppelin' tribute for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards.

They were also named 'Best Tribute Band in the UK' in 2017, as voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

Now you can see them for yourself as they perform at The Alban Arena on Friday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Those who attended The Alban Arena's 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration evening last October will have already gotten a taste of this fantastic band.

Having played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Iron Maiden, Gerry & the Pacemakers, PJ Proby, Shaun Ryder and the Seahorses, as well as appearing in some of the West End's most enduring shows, including We Will Rock You, Tommy, Thriller Live, American Idiot, Jersey Boys, Dancing in the Streets and Buddy, these guys are a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night that you won't forget in a hurry.

Expect to hear Led Zep classics such as Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Kashmir and Ramble On among others.

Tickets cost £25 and £23.

Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Led Zeppelin tribute band to rock St Albans

Hats off To Led Zeppelin play The Alban Arena in St Albans

Fisherman’s Friends coming to St Albans screen

You can seen movie Fisherman's Friends on screen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Marty Wilde still rocking in his 80s

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Have I Got News For You star to improvise at The Alban Arena

Paul Merton and his Impro Chums are coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists