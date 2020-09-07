Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival premieres on YouTube

The Navarra Quartet with Julian Bliss on clarinet performing in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House for this year's Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival. Picture: Alexander Barnes / Apple and Biscuit Recordings. www.appleandbiscuit.com

Viewers worldwide will be able to watch this year’s Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival online.

Filming of the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 in the Armoury at Hatfield House.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festival has been pre-recorded.

Four concerts will be premiered free on the festival’s YouTube channel on successive Friday nights, starting on September 11.

The ninth annual Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival will unite art, history and music.

Filming of the concerts took place in front of a private family audience in Lord Salisbury’s historic home, Hatfield House, in late July.

Each concert is augmented by exclusive interviews with the artists, curators, historians, and the Salisbury family who have owned Hatfield House since 1607, in conversation with Dr Emily Burns.

The repertoire for each concert is introduced by Stephen Johnson.

Festival artistic director Guy Johnston said: “After three marvellous and moving days of filming in the historic spaces of Hatfield House, we are thrilled to be releasing four concerts online this September.

“Turning the festival into a family affair, we are giving audiences the opportunity to go behind the scenes with Lord Salisbury, who introduces Hatfield House’s historic features with art historian Dr Emily Burns.

Filming of the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 in the Long Gallery at Hatfield House.

“I am also delighted to welcome many musicians who have become firm favourites at the festival.

“Rather than abandoning this year’s festival, we felt it was so important to keep musicians seen and heard, and above all employed.”

The festival opens on Friday, September 11 with acclaimed international cellist Guy Johnston and pianist Melvyn Tan performing Mendelssohn’s dynamic Cello Sonata No 2 in D Major in the Marble Hall of Hatfield House.

The festival closes back in the Marble Hall on Friday, October 2 as the Navarra Quartet unite with clarinettist Julian Bliss for Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet.

Soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott performing in the Marble Hall for the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020.

A historical concert in two parts on Friday, September 18 delves into the sacred and secular 17th-century music-making of Hatfield House.

Countertenor Iestyn Davies and lutenist Elizabeth Kenny perform songs by John Dowland written in praise of Queen Elizabeth I in the ornate Long Gallery, while organist Richard Gowers revives music from Hatfield House’s archives on the remarkable 1609 Hahn domestic organ in the Armoury.

Soprano Katherine Broderick joins pianist Kathryn Stott in a programme of chamber songs by Quilter, Schubert and Fauré in the Marble Hall on Friday, September 25.

Hatfield House is the home of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury.

Filming of the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House.

It was built in the early 1600s by Robert Cecil, 1st Earl of Salisbury and son of Lord Burghley, the chief minister of Elizabeth I.

The deer park surrounding the house and the older building of the Old Palace – built in 1485 by the Bishop of Ely, John Morton – had been owned by Elizabeth’s father, Henry VIII.

King Henry used it as a home for his children, Edward, Elizabeth and Mary.

It was while she was living in the Old Palace, in 1558, that Elizabeth learned of her accession to the throne.

Filming of the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House.

The chamber music performances have been filmed by Apple and Biscuit Recordings in high quality and intimate multi-camera set-ups.

Filming locations include several of Hatfield House’s historic and striking rooms, including the Marble Hall, home to the famous Rainbow Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I, the Armoury, and the Long Gallery.

The Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2021, with celebrations set to include returning festival artists from the last ten years.

Filming of the Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 in the Long Gallery at Hatfield House.

Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival 2020 Full Programme

• Friday, September 11, 2020, 7pm

Marble Hall, Hatfield House

Beethoven: Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11 for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, slow movement

Schubert: Impromptu, Op. 90 No 2

Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No 2 in D Major

Guy Johnston (cello), Melvyn Tan (piano), with Julian Bliss (clarinet).

• Friday, September 18, 2020, 7pm

Long Gallery & Armoury, Hatfield House

Dowland: Say Love if Ever Thou Didst Find

Dowland: King of Denmark’s Galliard

Dowland: Can She Excuse my Wrongs

Dowland: Flow My Tears

Dowland: Come Again

Dowland: In Darkness Let Me Dwell

Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Elizabeth Kenny (lute).

Handel: Voluntary ‘A Flight of Angels’

Handel: Six Fugues, Fugue II in G

Tomkins: Voluntary in D

Byrd: My Lady Nevells Booke of Virginal Music, A Galliards Gygge

Tallis: La doune cella

Richard Gowers (organ).

• Friday, September 25, 2020, 7pm

Marble Hall, Hatfield House

Schubert: An die Musik

Schubert: An die Entfernte D765

Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade

Fauré: Nocturne No 11

Fauré: Les Berceaux

Fauré: Les Présents

Fauré: Après un Rêve

Berlioz: La Captive

Quilter: Fair house of Joy

Quilter: Now sleeps the crimson petal

Katherine Broderick (soprano), Kathryn Stott (piano), with Guy Johnston (cello).

• Friday, October 2, 2020, 7pm

Chapel & Marble Hall, Hatfield House

Glière: Berceuse Op. 39 No 3

Puccini: I Crisantemi

Bach: Cello Suite No 2 in D minor

Mozart: Clarinet Quintet, K. 581

Guy Johnston (cello), Navarra Quartet, with Julian Bliss (clarinet).

For more on the festival, visit hatfieldhousemusicfestival.org.uk