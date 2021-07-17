Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House postponed

Cadets at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews John Andrews

Organisers have sadly postponed the 20th annual Hatfield House Battle Proms Picnic Concert until next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Featuring classical music, a Spitfire display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks, the picnic proms was due to thrill revellers in Hatfield Park on Saturday, July 18.

However, promoters JSL Productions have put back the Hatfield Battle Proms until Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Since 2001, friends and families have packed up their picnics and gathered in their thousands at historic Hatfield House for the unique summer celebration.

Come rain or shine, the team behind the UK’s premier picnic concert series have never yet had to cancel a concert, but the 2020 coronavirus pandemic has presented them with a storm even they cannot weather.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

“It is with much sadness that we must announce that the 20th annual Hatfield House Battle Proms will be postponed until Saturday, July 17, 2021,” said Battle Proms event director Adam Slough.

“We have a loyal and dedicated audience, many of whom attend our concert annually, and know that this will be as much a disappointment to them as it is to us.

“However, the health and wellbeing of our audience, volunteers, performers and staff are our top priority, so we have taken the decision to postpone our Hatfield House concert until summer 2021.”

Members of the English Field Artillery Company at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Members of the English Field Artillery Company at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

What 2020 ticket holders need to know:

If you have booked tickets for this year’s concert the organisers will contact you via email.

Your tickets will automatically be carried over to next year’s concert, so you do not need to take any action now except put the new date in your diary and count down the days.

You will automatically be sent new tickets in the autumn.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. This summer's concert has been postponed. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. This summer's concert has been postponed. Picture: John Andrews

Alternatively, ticket holders can opt to swap to a different Battle Proms concert venue free of charge, and full refunds are available for those who would rather cancel their booking. Full details of all options available can be found at www.battleproms.com/postponement-faqs/

“By carrying their tickets over our audience will be helping to ensure that the Battle Proms will be here for many more years to come,” added Adam.

“As a thank you, we will enter everyone who does so into an exclusive prize draw to win a VIP Battle Proms experience.”

Ticket holders who choose to support the Battle Proms by rolling their booking over will be in to win a ‘money-can’t-buy’ experience for their party.

The Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews The Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

They will enjoy the 2021 Hatfield House Battle Proms in style from their own private marquee, with delicious fresh picnics with wine, free programmes and flags, as well as a VIP backstage tour with Battle Proms conductor Douglas Coombes MBE.

There will also be 10 runner-up prizes of a free pair of tickets.

The Battle Proms team, who have raised over £450,000 for Armed Forces charities in recent years, are also asking people to consider supporting their charity partner, SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, who were expecting to raise over £50,000 through their association with the Battle Proms this summer.

James Grant, head of corporate fundraising and events at SSAFA, said: “It is with a heavy heart that SSAFA heard this news from the Battle Proms.

With much sadness we announce that, for the safety of our incredible Battle Proms family, our 24th concert season is postponed until 2021.



Bookings can be carried over (and be in to win a VIP experience!) or access a full refund. For details & dates: https://t.co/oz1YmNjvfj pic.twitter.com/A6wRMHFGqc — Battle Proms (@BattleProms) April 9, 2020

“We are so fortunate to have been their charity partner since 2018, and we are incredibly grateful to the generous Battle Proms audience who have helped SSAFA raise more than £120,000.

“We are sending our thoughts and best wishes to everyone in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are very much looking forward to resuming business as usual and to seeing you at the Battle Proms in 2021.”

SSAFA have set up a dedicated page to welcome donations from people who would have attended the Battle Proms and donated at the concerts, or indeed from anyone who wishes to support their work at this difficult time.

Visit https://battleproms.charitycheckout.co.uk/ssafa/profile

Alternatively, you can donate £5, £10 or £20 by texting 5BATTLE, 10BATTLE or 20BATTLE to 70085.

Musicians such as the New English Concert Orchestra, who have been performing with the Battle Proms for over 20 years, are also facing an incredibly tough year.

You can give all musicians your support and appreciation by visiting the Help Musicians charity website at www.helpmusicians.org.uk/support-our-work/make-a-donation

In a final word to the Battle Proms audience, Adam Slough added: “The year really won’t be the same without you, but we are already busy planning for 2021 and looking forward to welcoming you back.

“We will all be ready for a summer celebration like never before!

“In the meantime, please do stay in touch with us on social media at our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages where we’ll keep you up to date with all things Battle Proms.”