Fireworks, cannon fire and Spitfire display at Hatfield House Battle Proms tonight

Fireworks, cannon fire, classical music, the Red Devils and an aerial display by a Spitfire will entertain revellers at Hatfield House Battle Proms.

The UK's premier picnic concert series returns to the grounds of Hatfield House today (Saturday, July 13) for yet another afternoon and evening of sublime music and dramatic displays.

The entertainment will begin with a breathtaking and colourful cavalry display in full Napoleonic regalia.

This will be followed by a daring freefall demonstration from The Red Devils, the world famous British Army parachute display team.

Vintage vocal duo The Vignettes will then take to the stage to get toes tapping and the party started.

The highlight of the Battle Proms is always a full two-hour programme of soul-stirring classical music performed by the New English Concert Orchestra, ably led by Douglas Coombes MBE.

This summer's concert will open with Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G, followed by the opening of Symphony No.1 in A flat, both accompanied by a meticulously choreographed aerial display by the Grace Spitfire.

This iconic plane has been dancing in the skies above the Battle Proms for over 10 years now.

Elgar himself described the majestic opening theme as "intended to be simple and, in intention, noble and elevating…"

The first half also takes in Franz Von Suppé's Light Cavalry Overture, complete with a musical ride by the Napoleonic cavalry, and Weber's Clarinet Concerto No.2, 3rd Movement performed by young soloist William White.

In true Battle Proms style, the first half culminates in a ground-shaking performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture complete with live cannon fire.

While this piece is often considered a spectacular finale in itself, at the Battle Proms is it merely a warm up for yet more drama and pyrotechnics to come.

The second half will open with a dramatic rendition of Bizet's Marche du Toréador from Carmen Suite No.1.

Back by popular demand, acclaimed soprano Denise Leigh then takes to the stage for moving and uplifting rendition of Non piu mesta from La Cenerentola by Rossini and Mozart's Voi che sapete from Le Nozze di Figaro - The Marriage of Figaro.

The audience are then invited to pick a partner and waltz along to the Voices of Spring Waltz by Strauss II.

The audience will be treated to a rendition of Fucik's Entry of the Gladiators, before Battle Proms' signature piece - Beethoven's Battle Symphony, complete with 193 live cannons, musket fire and fireworks.

Expect to hear lots of loud bangs in Hatfield when the Battle Symphony is performed.

This jaw-dropping spectacle is followed with a dance through The Sailor's Hornpipe before Denise Leigh returns to lead the crowds in a Proms finale of Jerusalem, Rule, Britannia! and Elgar's Land of Hope and Glory, all accompanied by a magnificent choreographed firework display.

The concert will close in time honoured tradition with a rousing rendition of God Save the Queen.

● To find out more about this summer spectacular, or to book tickets, visit www.battleproms.com