CC Smugglers announced for Goatfest music festival in Codicote

PUBLISHED: 13:21 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 11 March 2019

CC Smugglers headlining the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak 2018 in the grounds of Hatfield House. The Bedfordshire band have been announced for this summer's Goatfest music festival in Codicote. Picture: Alan Davies.

CC Smugglers headlining the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak 2018 in the grounds of Hatfield House. The Bedfordshire band have been announced for this summer's Goatfest music festival in Codicote. Picture: Alan Davies.

Alan Davies

CC Smugglers have been announced for this summer’s Goatfest Live Music Festival in Codicote.

Goatfest will take place in Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend of Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

Confirmed to appear are CC Smugglers, who headlined the Acorn Stage at last year’s Folk by the Oak festival in the grounds of Hatfield House.

A post on the Goatfest Facebook page read: “2019 ACT ANNOUNCEMENT... and what a way to kick things off.

“We’re thrilled to announce, the awesome CC Smugglers will be part of this year’s line up!

CC Smugglers frontman Richie Prynne on stage. The band will play Goatfest in Codicote. Picture: Harry Hubbard.CC Smugglers frontman Richie Prynne on stage. The band will play Goatfest in Codicote. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

“Get those dancing shoes ready folks, it’s gonna be one hell of a party!”

Fronted by Richie Prynne on lead vocals, the band from Bedfordshire started out as ‘Guerrilla buskers’, street performer hijacking queues waiting to see other artists.

Since then they have gained a live following thanks to their superb musicianship and energetic stage performances.

They appeared over the weekend at the C2C Country to Country Festival at The O2 in London, and among their fans are bluesman Seasick Steve, Bob Harris, and BBC 6 Music’s Cerys Matthews.

Listen to CC Smugglers and you will hear the ghosts of American folk music, swing, jazz, country, ragtime and bluegrass, and much more.

Tickets for Goatfest are on sale now.

For more on Goatfest, visit www.goatfestuk.com or look the festival up on Facebook @goatfestuk

