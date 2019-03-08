Advanced search

Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2020 go on sale

PUBLISHED: 09:55 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 09 September 2019

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

James Boardman Photography . Supplied by Goatfest / Rowan Patel

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Goatfest music festival in Codicote.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman PhotographyGoatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Fresh from the success of this summer's music festival in the Hertfordshire village, organisers have confirmed the dates for its 2020 return.

Next year's Goatfest is scheduled for Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Super early-bird tickets for 2020 are available from the festival's website at www.goatfestuk.com

Tickets will be sold in waves and will increase in price in the run-up to the event.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman PhotographyGoatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Each wave of tickets is limited and may sell out.

The three-day festival returned to the village last month over the August Bank Holiday weekend with headline performances from CC Smugglers, Alex Vargas, Laurence Jones and The Real Thing.

The family-friendly Hertfordshire event was blessed with glorious sunshine as hundreds of revellers enjoyed themselves in the sun.

The weather, combined with the top-quality live entertainment, DJs and fantastic street food on offer, made for a great weekend.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman PhotographyGoatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

"The weather was amazing, the atmosphere was incredible and the music was superb," said organiser Rowan Patel.

"I can't wait for next year!"

A post on the Goatfest Live Music Festival Facebook page added: "'What a weekend. I can't thank you all enough for your amazing support.

"In the end it was most definitely... all about the music. See you in 2020."

The amazing CC Smugglers helped get the party started on the Friday night after sets from The Toffees, Eliza and the Bear, and Sam Tompkins.

Land of the Giants took to the stage on the Saturday before blues-rocker Laurence Jones left fans wanting more.

There was also a surprise secret set from Hitchin-based Alex Francis, while Alex Vargas also blew the audience away on the Saturday.

Codicote musician Lawrence Hill, who appeared on The Voice UK in 2017 as part of Team Will.i.am and has supported Kids in America singer Kim Wilde on tour, also played Goatfest.

He posted on Facebook: "What a thrill! Thanks @goatfestuk for letting me pull the trigger in the main stage for Sunday."

Dusty Wagons, Mark Sullivan, Soul Strutters, Bare Jams and You To Me Are Everything soul stars The Real Thing also performed on the Sunday.

Can You Feel The Force? favourites The Real Thing posted on Instagram: "We had a brilliant time! Thank you everyone!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Dumping at charity shops could mean fines of £300

Flytipping outside Isabel Hospice in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Garden City footballer nets Strictly Come Dancing partner

Tess Daly with Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and his Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Dumping at charity shops could mean fines of £300

Flytipping outside Isabel Hospice in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Garden City footballer nets Strictly Come Dancing partner

Tess Daly with Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and his Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2020 go on sale

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Second place finish for Welwyn Garden City as they prepare for Potters Bar semi-final

Louis Champion just missed out on his second century of the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Lessons to learn for Potters Bar despite progress in FA Cup

George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar Town at Takeley in the FA Cup.

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists