Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2020 go on sale

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography James Boardman Photography . Supplied by Goatfest / Rowan Patel

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Goatfest music festival in Codicote.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Fresh from the success of this summer's music festival in the Hertfordshire village, organisers have confirmed the dates for its 2020 return.

Next year's Goatfest is scheduled for Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Super early-bird tickets for 2020 are available from the festival's website at www.goatfestuk.com

Tickets will be sold in waves and will increase in price in the run-up to the event.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Each wave of tickets is limited and may sell out.

The three-day festival returned to the village last month over the August Bank Holiday weekend with headline performances from CC Smugglers, Alex Vargas, Laurence Jones and The Real Thing.

The family-friendly Hertfordshire event was blessed with glorious sunshine as hundreds of revellers enjoyed themselves in the sun.

The weather, combined with the top-quality live entertainment, DJs and fantastic street food on offer, made for a great weekend.

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

"The weather was amazing, the atmosphere was incredible and the music was superb," said organiser Rowan Patel.

"I can't wait for next year!"

A post on the Goatfest Live Music Festival Facebook page added: "'What a weekend. I can't thank you all enough for your amazing support.

"In the end it was most definitely... all about the music. See you in 2020."

The amazing CC Smugglers helped get the party started on the Friday night after sets from The Toffees, Eliza and the Bear, and Sam Tompkins.

Land of the Giants took to the stage on the Saturday before blues-rocker Laurence Jones left fans wanting more.

There was also a surprise secret set from Hitchin-based Alex Francis, while Alex Vargas also blew the audience away on the Saturday.

Codicote musician Lawrence Hill, who appeared on The Voice UK in 2017 as part of Team Will.i.am and has supported Kids in America singer Kim Wilde on tour, also played Goatfest.

He posted on Facebook: "What a thrill! Thanks @goatfestuk for letting me pull the trigger in the main stage for Sunday."

Dusty Wagons, Mark Sullivan, Soul Strutters, Bare Jams and You To Me Are Everything soul stars The Real Thing also performed on the Sunday.

Can You Feel The Force? favourites The Real Thing posted on Instagram: "We had a brilliant time! Thank you everyone!"