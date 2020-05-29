Advanced search

Codicote music festival Goatfest ‘no longer taking place this year’

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 29 May 2020

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. The festival will now return in 2021 after organisers cancelled this summer's event. Picture: James Boardman

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. The festival will now return in 2021 after organisers cancelled this summer's event. Picture: James Boardman

Supplied by Goatfest / Rowan Patel

Organisers have called off this year’s Goatfest live music festival in Codicote.

Goatfest was due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The friendly community festival will now return to the Hertfordshire countryside between Codicote and Hitchin in August 2021, after being cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team Goatfest announced the news on the festival’s social media pages today (Friday).

Tickets bought for Goatfest 2020 will be valid for next summer’s spectacular.

Updating festival-goers, organisers wrote: “Goatfest Live Music Festival will no longer be taking place this year.

“We have been closely monitoring things throughout this surreal period, and we were hopeful that we would be able to deliver an amazing festival for you at the end of August.

“However it has become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s event to go ahead.

“We can’t thank enough the amazing people we have been working with so far behind the scenes, attempting to bring you the ultimate festival, which we were so looking forward to.

“We’re lucky to have some incredibly hard working people on board and we’d like to thank them all for their continued support and understanding.”

Promoters have been working with the festival’s ticketing partner, Festicket, who will be in touch with Goatfest supporters who have bought tickets for this year’s event.

Although refunds are available, Team Goatfest urge festival-goers to hold on to their tickets for 2021, which promises to be “bigger and better than ever”.

“We’re pleased to say that all tickets purchased for Goatfest 2020 will be valid for Goatfest 2021,” said organisers.

“Refunds will be made available, but to help support our amazing event we urge you please, if you can, hold on to your tickets so you can come back and party with us next year – we promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

The Goatfest statement added: “We are a festival that has a unique community feel and thrives off amazing support from each and every one of our loyal followers.

“All of you share the same views on celebrating in the right way and most importantly, together.

“Of course, we will come through this strange period, and we will come through it together.

“It’s what we’re all about, and it’s what we do best.

“If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s how well we can support each other, and that’s what we’ve got to promise to do now.

“Our promise to you is that we’ll be back next year on the 27th-29th August for Goatfest 2021.

“It’ll be bigger and it’ll be better than ever before, and a party that we’ll remember forever.

“But for now it’s something we’ll look forward to and we can’t wait to see you all there.

“Until then, stay safe, take care and look out for each other.”

